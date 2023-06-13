Rachel Hunter wows with Rapunzel-inspired hair in bedroom selfie

On Monday, Rachel Hunter sparked some serious hair envy with an off-duty selfie. The model and ex-partner of Rod Stewart relaxed at home after a jam-packed day, showing off her Rapunzel-esque locks in the process.

The 53-year-old reclined in bed wearing a simple tank top and a host of silver and beaded necklaces, serving up boho chic as she enjoyed some downtime. Her golden blonde curls sprawled across her pillow, prompting us to make a case for natural curls this season.

The star accessorized with a new pair of see-through reading glasses, which she referenced in the post shared via her Instagram Stories. She wrote: “Eye test done, love these glasses,” adding a sunglasses and tick emoji.

© Instagram Rachel Hunter sparked hair envy with her blonde curls

Since her marriage with Rod Stewart ended, fans have been captivated by Rachel’s life. The star shares a daughter, Renee, with the singer and the two are incredibly close.

Former model Rachel has locks to die for

Earlier this year Rachel returned to her native New Zealand and shared a rare picture with her daughter Renee - and fans could not believe how alike the two look.

"She looks just like you!" wrote one follower under a social media post, which showed Rachel with a fresh face and her blonde curly hairstyle down loose as she took the selfie with Renee sitting to her left and lifting her hands up in the air.

© Getty Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter were married but split in 1999

"Heart Burst," wrote Rachel, who welcomed Renee with Rod Stewart who is a father of eight children. Fans called the two "beautiful" and another added: "She has your great smile!"

"You’re reunited. How wonderful that must feel for the two of you. Enjoy your time together," wrote a separate follower.

© Instagram Rachel and her lookalike daughter Renee

The model and actress is also mom to son Liam whom she welcomed with Rod in 1994. The British singer, 78, and Rachel married in Beverly Hills in 1990, three months after meeting in Los Angeles; Rachel was 21 and Rod was 44.

They split in 1999 and finalized their divorce in 2006. Rod has eight children with five mothers; his eldest Sarah - who was adopted as a baby into another family - is 59 and his youngest, Aidan, is 11.

© Instagram The mother-daughter duo have a close bond

Rachel was born in New Zealand but spent much of her time in England. However, she returned to her home country during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she has travelled extensively throughout India and has jumped further into her work as a spiritual healer.

The mom-of-two now hosts retreats in India as well as meditation and breathwork services online and in person in New Zealand.