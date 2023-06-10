Angelina Jolie’s unexpected buzzcut just blew our minds

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith star has experimented with her hair throughout her acting career

We’ve all been privy to a questionable haircut at some point during our lives, unless you’re Angelina Jolie of course. The Hollywood veteran has never been one to shy away from a little experimentation in the hair department, meaning a transformative beauty moment is always on the card for the actress.

Back in 1998, Angelina debuted one of her most dramatic hair transformations to date. The star rocked a buzzcut for the premiere of Playing God at the Criterion Theater, opting for a black dye job that served up punk princess.

WATCH: Angelina Jolie and fellow White House guests watch Lea Salonga as she sings American Pie

Angelina completed her new look with a vampiric makeup look. A porcelain complexion, a silver-blue eyeshadow blend, a flutter of mascara, and a perfect peachy pout contributed to her cool-girl aesthetic.

© Getty Angelina Jolie at the premiere of Playing God at the Criterion Theater

She wore a longline leather trench coat boasting a nipped-in waist, a masculine fit, a floor-skimming silhouette, and large lapels. A selection of delicate gold chains adorned her neck, adding a glint of sparkle to her Matrix-inspired attire.

© Getty The star rocked a punkish buzzcut

Angelina’s hair archive spans buzzcuts to blonde, curls to bangs, and many more styles that mean we are never short of some hair inspo when we feel like switching it up in the haircare field.

© Getty The actress has experimented with a host of hairstyles across the years

To this day, the actress likes to switch up her tresses, be it with some color, a cut, or a new style. To mark the beginning of the summer, the Hollywood star has opted for a new look.

© Diane L. Cohen Angelina Jolie rocked blonde hair too back in 2001 while filming Life or Something Like It

The stylish 48-year-old was pictured rocking blonde hair in new photos posted on Chloe's official Instagram account this week.

© Evan Agostini Angelina Jolie previously went blonde back in 2005

Angelina recently announced that she has stepped into fashion with her brand, Atelier Jolie, and has teamed up with Chloe for her first collaboration to create a capsule collection.

© Jeff Spicer Angelina Jolie on the red carpet with dark locks

The news was shared on Instagram this week, alongside a photo of a newly-blonde Angelina in the fashion studios with Chloe's creative director Gabriela Hearst.

Another post gave further information on what we can expect from the exciting upcoming collection.

It read: "Announcing Chloé x Atelier Jolie – Maison Chloé becomes the creative collective Atelier Jolie’s inaugural collaborator with a forthcoming ready-to-wear capsule collection celebrating modern femininity. Co-designed by Chloé Creative Director @GabrielaHearst and Atelier Jolie founder @AngelinaJolie the capsule collection spotlights authentic women-to-women connections and honours both brands’ respective commitments to improving social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability.

