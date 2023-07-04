Kim Murray just gave the seventies blowout a total revamp

Wimbledon – fifty percent sporting event, fifty percent fashion spectacle. A host of stars descended upon the prestigious spectator stands for day two of the tennis tournament, and of course, the players’ families were dutifully in tow.

Kim Murray, wife of Scottish tennis star Andy Murray, made a sublime appearance during the second day of Wimbledon. While the British weather may have been gloomy, Kim brought the sunshine with her seventies-style blowdry which immediately caught our attention.

The 35-year-old debuted a gorgeous blowout reminiscent of the 1970s. A blanket of fluffy layers culminated in one glamorous swoosh of blonde tousles, and it’s fair to say, the style is going on our summer beauty mood boards.

The artist completed her Cali-girl ‘do by sporting a white shirt with lace detailing by Mango and navy trousers. Chic to the nth degree.

A natural beauty blend allowed all eyes to fixate on her enviable mane, which was completed by a flawless complexion, a pale pink matte lip and a feminine peppering of rose-tinted blush. A white manicure added an extra pop of summer vibrance to her chosen look.

Mother-of-four Kim clapped for her husband as he took to the court, maintaining a coop composure as always.

She was joined at the event by the Princess of Wales who looked marvelous in mint, Roger Federer and Andy’s mother Judy Murray. Judy also joined in with the sartorial summer theme, donning a dark blue and poppy red printed long-sleeve dress.

Kim is regularly seen courtside, supporting her three-time Grand Slam-winning husband each time Wimbledon rolls around. This month with be extra special for the Murrays as it will be ten years since tennis star Andy first raised the Wimbledon trophy above his head.

"I think a couple of my sponsors have plans to mark the anniversary, but I won't be doing anything personally," Andy exclusively told HELLO!. "I'm just glad to still be playing there ten years on."

Kim and Andy are currently holding court at Cromlix, their exquisite countryside hotel in Dunblane. Is sentimental for the Murray household as it was the venue for their wedding reception in 2015 while Andy's brother, Jamie, also held his nuptials in the on-site chapel five years prior.

While discussing the hotel, Kim ruled out the idea of having any more kids in the near future. "The whole hotel needed an update, I'd finished having babies, and I was ready for a new project," she added.