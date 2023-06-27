The dos and don’ts of piercing you need to know before braving the needle

Is the itch to get a new piercing starting to kick in? The all too familiar “I feel like getting another piercing” is constantly swirling around in our thoughts. Knowing full well that a new piercing comes with a string of aftercare, we all still strive for the perfectly curated ear, no matter how many pretty punctures it takes.

There’s no doubt that piercing is a form of self-expression, so how does one go about beginning to craft their ideal constellation or piercing pepperings?

© Seol + Gold Seol + Gold's store in BoxPark, Shoreditch

HELLO! spoke to Seol + Gold for their expert advice on piercing etiquette and aftercare - plus the dos and definite don’ts of getting pierced up. To twizzle or not to twizzle a fresh stud? (Spoiler alert – don’t even think about it.)

How do you create the perfect curated ear?

Creating the perfect curated ear is all about tapping into personal style, we think if it works for you there is no right or wrong. However, these a some of the steps we find helpful:

Inspo: Collect images/references/ ideas that resonate with your taste and aesthetic. They are always good to have as a starting point.

Consultation: Come in and see us at one of our S+G Piercing Studios. Our piercers can give you guidance, assess your ear anatomy, and recommend suitable piercings and placements based on your vision.

The jewellery: This is the fun bit! Explore a wide range of options, including studs, hoops, huggies, and dainty charms. Consider mixing metals, textures, and gemstones to put your own stamp on your look. Plus, a lot of our earrings come with the option to buy a single or a pair, so your ears can be sisters, not twins.

Be up for a change: A curated ear is an ongoing process, so be open to evolution. As your piercings heal and you become more comfortable, you can add or swap out jewellery. Also, pop in and see our piercers regularly for check-ups and advice on what swap-outs could work and look the best.

Why should we not twist piercings? When did this rule change?

© Seol + Gold Inside Seol + Gold's piercing studio

We always advise you to keep touching your new piercing to the bare minimum. We know it’s tempting but this may lead to irritation or infection so avoid touching the piercing site as much as possible. Twisting irritates the piercing area which actually can extend to healing time, so hands off.

How can you decide who is eligible for what piercings?

Our piercers are experts when it comes to knowing what piercings will work in certain ears. Your own personal anatomy and placements of your current piercings can have an effect on what future piercings may be suitable. Our piercers will always talk you through all your options in your one-on-one consultation when you get pierced with us. Want to update your jewellery but not sure which piece will fit in your piercing? We always advise you to check the measurements of something you currently wear before purchasing as every ear is different.

What should one consider when getting piercings not in your ears?

© Seol + Gold An example of a constellation piercing by Seol + Gold

Think about your lifestyle and how the piercing may impact it. Consider any activities, such as sports or hobbies, that you may have to temporarily remove jewellery for. Healing times for non-ear piercings can vary significantly. Some areas heal quicker, but for some the healing process can be a real commitment. Just make sure you know what you’re signing up to!

What’s the biggest mistake people make when it comes to piercings?

Patience is key when it comes to piercings. Rushing the healing process by changing jewellery too soon or taking part in activities that could irritate the piercing can lead to complications.

What piercing trends have you noticed emerge in the past year?

© Seol + Gold Seol + Gold advise clients not to touch their fresh piercings

We are loving the front-facing helix at the moment. The placement means it’s a little more protected when it’s healing. Plus it’s a great addition for your ear game. Also, obviously with everyone still loving the 90s/Y2K revival belly button piercings are still super popular.

What piercings are the most popular?

Lobe piercings are always popular, with a lot of our customers wanting to get three or adding in a constellation piercing. After that Helix piercings, placed on the upper ear cartilage, are super popular as you can customise your look. They can be adorned with studs, hoops, or other decorative jewellery.

Any tips for soothing an achy cartilage piercing?

© Seol + Gold Seol + Gold's original store in Brighton

To give your piercing the best chance of an easy process we always suggest that you keep your pierced area as dry and still as possible. So that means only cleaning the recommended once a day, not sleeping with wet hair and avoiding sleeping on the piercing so it doesn’t get irritated during the night.

You can always expect some redness, swelling, bruising or crusting for a few weeks from piercing, but if you have any concerns book in for a check-up with our piercer.

Can someone get both ears pierced at once?

Yes, you can. We allow someone to get three piercings in total in one sitting. Any more and it’s too stressful on the body when it’s trying to heal the pierced areas.

Some older generations don’t believe that piercing is a form of true self-expression but rather an act of rebellion, what would you say to this?

© Seol + Gold Seol + Gold offer a range of jewels to choose from

People choose piercings for various reasons, including personal style, cultural heritage, spiritual beliefs, or simply because they want to change up their look and we are here for it.

Are piercings becoming more acceptable in the workplace? Does the same go for tattoos?

Many companies, from creative to corporate, are very open-minded and supportive of personal expression through tattoos and piercings. However, when it comes to workplace safety, dress code policies and other factors, this differs from industry to industry, and the person's job role and tasks.

