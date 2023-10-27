Beauty Receipts: What skincare founder Janine Summers’ monthly beauty routine looks like

Welcome to Beauty Receipts, where we ask interesting women to give us a glimpse into their beauty routines, from what they save and splurge on, to their top makeup and skincare tips. Intrigued? Read on to discover the products that make the cut for Janine Summers, the founder of organic skincare brand Olivanna London, a company that uses plant-powered formulas to create sustainable solutions to common skincare ailments.

Keep reading to discover the natural skincare founder’s favourite beauty products…

Janine's skincare routine

“I always cleanse using Olivanna’s Soothing Seed Oils Cleansing Balm, £44 which is my favourite as the scent is heaven!”

“I follow with our Olivanna Bakuchiol Eye Cream, £58, then our Vitamin C Brightening Serum, £84. I finish with the Tata Harper Fortifying Moisturiser, £104.”

“The most expensive beauty product that I’m currently trying is the SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, £298, as it was recommended to me by a friend.”

Total: £878

Janine's hair care routine:

“I wash my hair every other day. Olaplex No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, £28 and No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, £14 are amazing. It’s the best conditioning treatment and leaves my hair so silky afterwards.”

“I love curling tongs, and I recently fell in love with my latest purchase – the Dyson Airwrap, £479.99.

“If I get my hair styled in London, I go to Limoz Logli in Chelsea. Limoz is a real talent, he creates a beautiful blend of colour with highlights.”

Total: £521.99

Janine's makeup routine:

“I like a natural, dewy look. I use Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Primer, £35, followed by Dior Forever Matte Foundation, £45 as it’s super lightweight and gives great coverage.”

“I use Gucci Mascara, £31 as it’s the only one I have found that lengthens without clogging. Dior Backstage Eye Palette, £43 is amazing, and I prefer a cream blush; Chanel Rouge Frais, £37 is my current favourite.

“I don’t wear lipstick as I prefer a balm, and Laneige Lip Balm, £16 is always in my makeup bag. Finally, I finish with Claudalie's Beauty Elixir Setting Spray, £15.

“The best makeup tip I ever received was to place a few drops of moisturiser onto your foundation brush and lightly buff your make-up mid-afternoon. This leaves your skin with an amazing dewy glow, without the need to reapply.”

Total: £222

Janine's body care routine:

“I always shower as I’m super busy and prefer to feel invigorated and awake. I use REN Moroccan Rose Otto Body Wash, £27 or Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Shower Gel, £49, as I love both these scents.”

“I buff my skin twice a week with my Omorovicza Gold Sugar Scrub, £65, followed by a body oil as they are more hydrating for my skin. I’m currently using Chanel's Gold Body Oil, £85 as it has a gorgeous shimmer for that sun-kissed look.

Total: £226

Janine Summers' total monthly spend: £1,557.99