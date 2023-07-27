HGTV's Christina Hall looks like Rapunzel with head-turning hair transformation

HGTV star, Christina Hall, drew gasps on social media recently when she unveiled a striking hair transformation that reminded fans of a modern-day Rapunzel.

Sharing her new look on Instagram, Christina posed for a selfie with her 'work husband' James Bender, flaunting her sleek, elongated locks that perfectly complemented her figure-hugging black sequin dress.

"Happy Birthday," Christina penned in the post, mentioning James. The stunning photo arrives hot on the heels of a sneak peek of the latest episode of Christina on the Coast, slated to premiere on HGTV on Thursday.

The trailer teased an icy face-off between Christina, 40, and her husband, Josh, 43, to determine who could bear the chilling temperatures of their private backyard cold plunge tank.

© Instagram Christina's new hair transformation

Nestled in their Orange County home, the couple's outdoor spa area also boasts a personal cylindrical sauna.

“Christina is literally the queen of mental strength, manifesting, figuring things out,” lauded Josh, as they prepped for their endurance test.

“I’m more the physical strength. So getting into an ice bath with her, I mean, it’s a no brainer, I’m gonna last longer. I don’t know how she’d physically be able to.”

© Instagram Christina Hall and her husband celebrated her 40th in Mexico

The frosty challenge commenced with a countdown, and the couple plunged into the icy water.

Christina Hall shares relatable home video

Josh's quick immersion contrasted starkly with Christina's more palpable struggle with the freezing conditions. “Breathe,” Josh encouraged. “You’ve given birth to three babies, I’m sure you can do the breathing. It hurts right now, trust me.”

As Christina questioned Josh's indifference to the cold, the couple persevered for three and a half minutes, with Christina eventually growing accustomed to the numbing cold. “Actually my body’s kind of numb now,” she remarked. “I could stay in here all day.”

The Flip or Flop star with her three children

Emerging from the ice bath, the pair turned their attention to their recent backyard renovations, featuring the new sauna and cold plunge, a testament to the Halls' flair for upscaling spaces.

“What do you think of our sanctuary?” Josh inquired, to which Christina replied, “I love it. It’s so cute back here. We did a great job.” Christina gracefully conceded the chilly challenge to Josh, admiring their revamped backyard haven.

© Instagram Christina is married to Josh Hall

However, the space hasn't been free from controversy. In January, Christina's 'Saturday morning routine' Instagram post, which featured the backyard, sparked critique from a user over the lack of space for the kids. Josh quickly came to his family's defense, highlighting the comment's insensitivity.

Christina shares three children: Taylor, 12, and Brayden, seven, from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, and Hudson, three, with her second husband, Ant Anstead.

You can catch more of Christina's life, both her Rapunzel-inspired locks and her icy endurance tests, on Christina on the Coast, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.