Salma Hayek, 56, rocks gray hair while sharing beauty secrets

Salma Hayek, exuded radiance and self-assuredness as she proudly displayed her natural gray hair in a series of selfies shared on Instagram on Thursday.

The From Dusk Till Dawn star, 56, known for her age-defying beauty, was caught in the natural light inside a vehicle, her Gucci sunglasses perched on her head, revealing silver strands that added a touch of elegance to her look.

Salma, who recently donned a stylish pink swimsuit for a pool day, appeared radiant, sporting a barely-there makeup look that included a hint of mascara and a soft, brown shadow around her eyes. To complete her look, she wore a glossy, pink tint on her lips, enhancing her naturally full pout.

Addressing her 25.8 million fans and followers, Salma imparted some advice on covering gray hair without resorting to dyes. “Here is a tip to cover your white hair without dyeing it...........” she wrote in the caption, concluding with, “don’t wear your glasses on your hair!!! Bring on the wisdom.” In a subsequent snapshot, she let her hair cascade around her face, covering the gray streaks.

© Instagram Salma Hayek rocks gray hair

Salma followed this up with another charming selfie, her sunglasses back in place, revealing the contrast and offering a warm smile for her followers.

This isn't the first instance of the mother-of-one showcasing her gray hair. Salma has consistently been candid about her journey through aging. I

n June, she shared a close-up selfie highlighting the silver strands and the laugh lines on her forehead, captioned: “Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning.”

© Instagram Salma says no to botox

Salma Hayek's beauty secrets

In a heart-to-heart with Glamour earlier this year, the Frida actress shared her positive outlook on growing older.

“I thought getting older meant I wasn’t going to work; I’m working. I thought getting older maybe meant that you’re not in love anymore; I’m in love,” she confessed.

Salma married French businessman and billionaire, Francois-Henri Pinault, in 2009. They share a daughter, Valentina, 15.

© Instagram Salma Hayek wears a patterned bikini in a photo shared on Instagram

She expressed that aging was an entirely different experience than she had imagined. “I don’t feel that I lost my flexibility or my agility or even my strength. I do have to say that I have found it beautiful, getting older with someone,” Salma shared.

The actress also revealed her struggles in the industry due to ageism, “I was also told that, as an actress, you kind of stop working around 30. Imagine? I did really feel it at the time, and it’s unfair.”

Salma Hayek looks youthful as she rocks plunging bikini

She remains hopeful and grateful for the opportunities that continue to come her way. “Hell, I’m still going. Shocker. I’m still here. They tried to get rid of me a thousand ways. I’m still here,” she stated triumphantly.

During a recent appearance on Kelly Ripa's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast, Salma disclosed her secret to maintaining a youthful glow: meditation and 'frequency machines.' She also stated proudly that she has never used Botox.

© Instagram Salma Hayek poses in a swimsuit in a photo shared on Instagram

Salma shared that her unique meditation technique helps her feel energetic and rejuvenated. “Because of a lot of things in my body and health issues, somehow I developed this strange meditation that I keep evolving. I can do it for hours because you don't feel the time, and it's so much fun”

As for the frequency machines she mentioned, Salma divulged that she utilizes both radio and micro-frequency machines to help maintain her tight skin. “The people that do the machines say that the results I get, they don't get with other people”' she confessed.