Billie Eilish shares shower selfies highlighting her red-hot makeover

Billie Eilish's hair evolution has been the subject of much debate among her massive fandom, with everyone claiming their favorites from her different eras.

The singer, 21, is currently rocking one of her fiercest looks to date, long jet black locks with bright red roots, in tandem with several of her recent style choices.

In a new set of photos shared to her Instagram Stories, Billie provided a more intimate look at her bold red roots and how they worked with the rest of her hair and skin.

She posted a slew of mirror selfies from the shower, adorned in just a chain while her hair was tied in a top-knot, sporting a fresh face and a smirk for the camera.

From bright green to lavender purple, platinum blonde to dark black, Billie's hair has seen several eras, and the "Bad Guy" singer is outspoken about allowing herself the authority to make her own choices when it comes to her style and appearance.

In May, she took to social media to fire back at critics of her changing appearance, which often feature juxtapositions of risqué feminine pieces like lingerie and lace with oversized clothes and more masculine shapes.

"I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and dressing how I did," she wrote on her Stories. "& constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman.

"And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout…and 'what happened to her', 'oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest', blah blah…you guys are true idiots. LOL. I can be both you [expletive] bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST!"

She spoke also of the double standards that exist for women versus men in the public eye, adding: "Did you know women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not, women can be interested in multiple things.

"Also femininity does not equal weakness???!!! Omg?! Insane right? Who knew? And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times."

In an interview with the BBC last year, she got more open about embracing different kinds of styles, saying: "I feel the most powerful when I feel masculine in my life. And I also can find power in femininity. It's kind of a balance of both."

When asked what she meant by "masculine," she clarified: "I don't know, depending on how I walk and stand and my clothes and my face and my jewelry and my fingers.

"Everything that I am, day-to-day, I like to feel more masculine than feminine, it just makes me feel better."

Billie also discussed having the "power" to make such choices, referencing the song "My Power" from her sophomore studio album, Happier Than Ever, saying: "It's really hard to have this much power, just in general. It's hard to have power and it's really hard when you really don't have any power and suddenly you have a lot of power.

© Instagram "Everything that I am, day-to-day, I like to feel more masculine than feminine, it just makes me feel better."

"It's hard not to take advantage of it and abuse it. Besides what the song's about, that goes for everything in life."

