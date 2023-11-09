I got my hair done by a celebrity hairstylist – and it wasn't what I expected

One of the greatest forms of self-care is paying a trip to the hairdressers. It's a small luxury that I don't often afford myself. I have to admit, I've never taken the best care of my hair, with several months passing between each visit to the salon - and I think that's fairly obvious from my usually tired-looking locks.

So when I got invited to Salon64 - London's first super salon that welcomes the likes of Hollywood stars and primetime TV presenters - I jumped at the opportunity.

The salon is owned by Ricky Walters, who spent several years honing his skills at Daniel Galvin's salon at the Corinthia Hotel before launching his own place in the heart of trendy Soho.

© Salon64 Ricky Walters opened Salon64 in October 2017

Considering Ricky has had the likes of Rose Ayling-Ellis, Laura Whitmore, Nicola Roberts, Hijack star Aimée Kelly and Mamma Mia's Jeremy Irvine in his chair, I didn't imagine it would be an ordinary trip to the hairdressers. But I have to say, the experience exceeded all my expectations.

As I walked through the door, only seconds passed before I was greeted by a friendly staff member, who offered me a refreshment while I looked out onto the bustling streets of Soho through the waiting area window.

It wasn't long before Ricky appeared and guided me to the downstairs salon. I was immediately struck by the design of the workstations, which looked like giant jewellery boxes all connected via a customised marble unit.

© Salon64 Salon64 is located in the heart of Soho

Each spacious station had a fold-up mirror with two QR codes printed in the bottom corner. The first led me to an extensive drinks menu, with anything from champagne to fresh juices and bespoke cocktails on the menu. I ordered an espresso martini, which was honestly one of the nicest I've ever tasted - and that's hardly surprising considering the salon has its own in-house mixologist.

The second QR code provided entertainment, giving digital access to all the latest editions of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and of course, HELLO!.

© Salon64 The waiting area looks out onto the streets of Soho

So what did I have done to my hair? I decided to let Ricky take the reins and he gave me some light layers and a small trim that I was very happy with. He also used a spritz of L'Oréal 'Pli' spray, which injected some much-needed volume.

As for his toolkit, he used a Parluz hairdryer alongside a natural bristle brush, giving my hair a soft, shiny look.

© Salon64 The work stations feature mirrors and charging points

As I looked around the room from my chair, it was clear that a great deal of thought had gone into the salon. Ricky's vision was influenced by the origins of the world 'salon', which first appeared in France in 1664 (hence Salon 64) to describe a place for social gatherings and discussion.

Taking inspiration from its French origins, the salon doubles up as a high-end luxury establishment as well as a social hub, with clients not only looking for a pamper session, but also a place to relax and socialise.

MORE: 7 ridiculously cheap Amazon haircare deals we've found during Prime

© Salon64 Customers can peruse the drinks menu from their chairs

As the working day draws to a close, the venue transforms into an exclusive lounge, which can be booked out for parties and events. The mirrors fold down to reveal an impressive fireplace running through the marble worktop, creating a relaxed environment and the perfect place to kick back and enjoy a cocktail.

It's no surprise that celebs choose Ricky's salon for hair styling before red carpets and events. What better way to prepare for a night out than sipping on an espresso martini whilst getting glammed up?

Rose Ayling-Ellis is a regular in Salon64

Ricky clearly knows his celebrity clients well and even chats with them in a "Gogglebox-style" interview, as he likes to call it, which he shares on his Instagram page.

But he doesn't just see celebrity clients. All are welcome at Salon64. So while it felt exclusive, I didn't feel out of place sitting in his chair.

© Salon64 A fireplace runs through the marble workspace

The experience also felt like more of a pre-drinks party than a hair appointment. It's exactly the atmosphere you want when you're being pampered.

I can see why the celebs keep coming back.