Exclusive: Bethenny Frankel shares her favourite drugstore beauty products including the $30 serum she swears by

As a former star of The Real Housewives of New York City, with two of her own podcasts, a YouTube channel and several businesses, entrepreneur and TV personality Bethenny Frankel, 53, has amassed a huge following on social media.

With her characteristic outspoken nature she has recently found herself a TikTok sensation, where she shares her honest reviews of beauty and skincare products.

We caught up with the media personality and businesswoman to discover her empowering approach to aging, how to build self-confidence and the drugstore serums she really rates to soothe menopausal skin...

© Instagram Bethenny Frankel poses while at work in New York

Hi Bethenny. Do you feel pressured to look a certain way having a public profile?

"I really don’t. I look a wreck most of the time but if I make an effort, I want it to land. My new goal is to go to the Met Gala simply because I think I could land the look. I never use a stylist and believe that having someone else dress you is the opposite of fashion."

Do you feel positive about aging?

"I feel entirely positive about aging from a superficial and visual standpoint. I have anxiety about aging only because I want to live forever for my daughter. I want to be healthy and young for her. Aging is a privilege, and I am trying to embrace it as best I can."

© Instagram Bethenny with daughter Bryn, 13, at Thanksgiving

Which changes have you noticed to your skin in your 50s?

"I like my skin better now because I’ve become militant and consistent about my skincare and really believe in feeding the skin. We spend our 20s and 30s stripping the skin, our 40s starting to realize that youth doesn’t last forever, and our 50s really kicking our skincare into high gear. It’s when we start to realize that one night of bad sleep can dry you out and give you dark circles, and it’s the time that matters most."

What is your current skincare regime and how have you tweaked it over the years?

"We have to listen and get in tune to our skin, like our bodies, to know when it’s dry, congested or oily and give it what it needs. During the day and when it’s sunny, vitamin C and sunscreen is necessary. Once a week, a good exfoliating peel or scrub is good as is a deep cleanse or deep hydration via mask. If you’re getting on an airplane, load up on water and skin hydration.

"Every day I cleanse, tone, use under eye cream, a serum, and a moisturizer. At night I do the same with deep hydration and sometimes, a peel or retinol. I’m consistent and try to always keep my skin clean as makeup is the enemy to the skin no matter what we are marketed. It’s a necessary evil.

"I like to change my skincare routine based on my current skincare needs and goals. I’ve noticed that with the drier winter months upon us, my skin is in need of greater hydration. So having that really luxurious, rich cream is something my skin is craving for. Currently, I’ve been using Future Renew Damage Reversal Night Cream, $29.99 from No7 to give my skin that added moisture and hydration in addition to the damage reversal benefits. It leaves my skin feeling really hydrated, especially during the colder months."

You are working with No7, which is newly available in the United States. Tell us about the brand and why you like it?

"I was first introduced to No7 many years ago when I would travel to London to visit family members. I have always loved Boots the British store and would get so excited to visit when I was in London! Those who have been to England will know No7 is everywhere; Boots, which is a national drugstore pharmacy retailer in England, owns No7, and it’s prominently displayed throughout the store. I was really excited to see that No7 has made its way here in the US and is now available at Walgreens. I love this brand because its formulas are created at a high level, and are luxurious and rich yet you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get visible results. Having No7 stateside is a treat!"

What are your favorite products from No7?

"I’m really loving the entire Future Renew skincare range including the Night Cream $29.99, Serum, from $12.74 and Eye Serum, $22.49. They leave my skin feeling hydrated and bouncy. I was recently introduced to the brand’s Menopause Skincare range, which I have to say I am really impressed with – not only the formulas, but the packaging. Both the Instant Radiance Serum, $32.24 and Firm & Bright Eye Concentrate, $22.49 have these metal rollerball applicators that instantly cool the skin."

What are your tips for looking and feeling youthful?

"Hydrated plump skin and sleep are a great start. Smiling and laughing make you look and feel young. Also, following a consistent skincare routine both day and night."

© Instagram Bethenny shines at a recent red carpet event

Do you feel empowered at this stage in your life?

"I like being older. With age comes wisdom, and at this stage of my life, I feel better prepared to take on and see through the projects I feel really passionate about. At the same time, I also feel empowered to say no to the opportunities that come my way that don’t quite feel a fit. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve been able to harness the ability to curate my life the way I want it to be. It’s very liberating."

Who do you look up to as a role model?

"I look up to people unafraid to use their voice. It’s not easy and very few actually do it without being self-serving. Also, entrepreneurs who turn their ideas into reality and focus on self-improvement."

What advice would you give to women lacking in confidence?

"Confidence is the most powerful gift you can give to yourself. People will always be attracted to the most interesting, fun and confident person in the room versus the person focused on their appearance. It’s what so many don’t get."

