Maya Jama never misses when it comes to looking sensational, but the Love Island presenter debuted a major hair transformation this week and, although it's different from her usual style, we cannot get over how chic it is.

The 29-year-old former BBC Radio DJ showed off her new 'do on Instagram in a photo showing Maya rocking a full fringe. The star's long black tresses looked immensely glossy while the sharp-cut fringe provided an edgy yet glam look.

Maya turned up the heat for the photo, in which she appeared to be getting glammed up for some sort of shoot, as she posed in only a cream dressing gown but sported a full face of makeup including sharp cat-eye lined lids and a full bronze pout. Wow!

The comments section immediately began filling up with compliments for Maya. One person made a joke about how incredible she looked: "I'm not gonna hold you, the first pic is insane.

"The hater in me even wants to delete it from my memory. How can we compare???" A second added: "That's a cuteeeeee gurl right there," and a third even wrote: "I wanna be Maya Jama."

Maya's photo of her new look featured on an Instagram carousel which also featured snaps from her recent outings. However, eagle-eyed fans couldn't help but spot the last photo which showed a car dashboard that read: "Mike's iPhone."

Many picked up on the detail and were loving that Maya was clearly listening to some tunes while riding alongside her rapper boyfriend Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Omari.

The couple delighted their fanbase earlier this year when they confirmed that they had rekindled their romance, four years after their split.

Maya and Stormzy first began dating in 2015 and were one of the UK's most-loved couples. They continued to be an item until 2019 when they parted ways. Although the reasons why they broke up were kept quiet, the Crown rapper did admit in various interviews that he had made mistakes when they were together.

Maya told The Sunday Times earlier this year: "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I don't think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing."

In the summer, however, they confirmed rumours that they had got back together when they pictured holidaying together in Greece. The pair have remained quite private about their relationship since, but the occasional photo on social media proves they're still going strong.