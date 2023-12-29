Maya Jama and Stormzy are enjoying some downtime during the between-Christmas and New Year period and the Love Island star even shared a sneak peek inside her living room while relaxing in front of the television.

The presenter, 29, moved into her plush new London apartment back in November and has no doubt been making it her own ever since. While it's not clear if she and Stormzy live together in the new house, they are beginning to make themselves more present on each other's social media and are spending lots of quality time together.

© Hannah Young/Shutterstock Maya Jama and Stormzy recently reunited

On Friday, the former radio presenter took to her Instagram Stories that saw Maya serenading her followers, with Stormzy heard in the background laughing and singing along. In another photo, Maya posted a photo of the television in their living room.

The snap featured Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan's TV programme, Your Face or Mine, on show while a silver clock was seen above the screen. The flatscreen TV was hooked onto the wall while a white unit was sitting underneath – perfect for storage.

© Instagram Maya Jama showed off her living room

Maya revealed that she had moved into her new place, which is a sky-rise apartment in the capital, with a video showing off the inside of the property. The property boasts large rooms, and plenty of space, so she and Stormzy would have plenty of opportunity to host parties and gatherings, as well as enjoy romantic nights in.

Adding to its artsy feel, Maya's new home boasts its own mini library, with a book wall spanning across the hallway between two bedrooms. The property also looked to have a large balcony looking out onto a skyline view, ideal for alfresco hosting and summer soirées.

Watch the video below to see inside her new home…

WATCH: Maya Jama shares glimpse inside her new London home

Maya and Stormzy prefer to keep their rekindled romance to themselves for the most part. But they confirmed they were back together in the summer when they were spotted on holiday in Greece walking hand-in-hand.

Elsewhere, Maya uploaded a snapshot from inside a car where the dashboard read: "Mike's iPhone," indicating that Maya was taking a ride in her boyfriend's car while listening to some music via his mobile.

What's more, when the star returned from filming Love Island Games, she took a video of her boyfriend collecting her from the airport with a sign that read: "Maya Jama's #1 fan." She could be heard saying in the background of the video: "You are so cute – thanks!"