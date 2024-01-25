Beyonce's family gene pool is envy-inducing in new photo

Beyoncé is often complimented for her youthful appearance, and it's easy to see where she gets it from - just look at her mom!

The award-winning singer's mother, Tina Knowles, turned 70 on January 4, and fans can't quite believe how incredible she looks for her age.

In her most recent Instagram post, Tina shared a stunning picture of herself dressed in a red suit, sporting natural makeup and a bright red lip, coordinating with her outfit.

In the caption, she wrote: "Birthday snap, one of my friends just sent me this photo my face looks like 'damn 70 ?Really dawg?'"

Fans were quick to remark on Tina's appearance in the comments section, with many sending compliments her way. "70 years young!! Welcome to the best club," one wrote, while another responded: "70?! You almost made me run to google to double check because, just wow." A third added: "Where is 70?? You look amazing."

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles looked incredible in a youthful new photo

Tina celebrated her milestone birthday with her loved ones, just after the holiday season. She shares the same birthday month as her beloved granddaughter, Blue Ivy, who turned 12 on January 7.

Just before their birthday month, Tina and Blue enjoyed a star-studded evening out in LA, as they attended the Kardashian's annual Christmas Eve party.

Footage from a fan account showed Blue in the background, and was likely in attendance with her grandmother, who is close friends with both Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Tina is a huge cheerleader when it comes to her family, and has spoken out about just how proud she is of her granddaughter Blue, who made headlines last summer when she joined her mom on her Renaissance World Tour as a backup dancer.

Speaking with People at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala in July, Tina, 69, was all praise for her granddaughter's skills after she became an official dancer on Beyoncé's tour. "Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the outlet.

"But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard." She added: "She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better. So I'm the proud grandma, always."

Beyoncé with her youthful mom and Destiny's Child bandmates

When asked whether her granddaughter's confidence had seen a boost since joining the tour, she joked: "Oh, to the sky, to the sky. Yes."

