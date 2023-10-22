Kelly Ripa poses with lookalike daughter Lola as she spends time away from family home – see photo

London is calling for Kelly Ripa and her mini-me daughter Lola Consuelos, even if just for the weekend!

The Live! with Kelly and Mark host whisked off her middle child for a fun mother-daughter weekend getaway, all the way across the pond.

Kelly shares three kids with her husband (and co-host!) Mark Consuelos, who she married in 1996; the two welcomed son Michael Joseph, 26, a year after they eloped in Las Vegas, and later welcomed Lola, 22, and youngest son Joaquín Antonio, 20.

The mom-of-three took to Instagram on Sunday to share a glimpse of her and Lola's weekend getaway to London, first sharing a sweet mother-daughter selfie of the two, looking identical with their twinning blue eyes and glowing, sunkissed skin.

"With my [love]," Kelly wrote on the Instagram Story, and then shared a slew of picturesque photos of the city, from its red brick buildings, her night out at cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, streets adorned with Union Jacks, and lastly a shot of her jam and butter on toast breakfast, on which she wrote: "Until next time."

Lola was the perfect companion for the short but sweet visit, as the aspiring musician recently spent several months living and studying in London.

© Instagram Kelly and Lola look so alike

The "Paranoia Silverlining" singer then went on to graduate from New York University – where other celeb children like Deacon Phillippe, Ryder Robinson, Achileas Prince of Greece, Gracie McGraw, and Lola's brother Michael have also studied – specifically from the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at NYU Tisch.

Kelly shared plenty of photos from Lola's graduation and subsequent celebrations on Instagram back in May, where the 22-year-old posed in NYU's signature purple cap and gown.

© Instagram The morning show host had a short but quick trip to the UK

"#HappyGraduation and congrats @theyoungestyung… we are so proud of you," the Let's Talk Off Camera host wrote in her caption.

At the time, her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and send Lola plenty of congratulatory messages, with one fan writing: "AWESOME LOLA! Congratulations!" as others followed suit with: "Love the photos. What a beautiful family. Congrats," and: "I can't believe four years have gone by already!" as well as: "Congratulations! How awesome!" plus another one of Kelly's followers noted: "She looks just like you but brunette!!!"

Now only Kelly and Mark's youngest son, Joaquín, is left when it comes to college graduation. The 20-year-old is currently enrolled as a sophomore at the University of Michigan, where he is part of the wrestling team.

