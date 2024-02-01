Ella Emhoff keeps fans on their toes with her ever-evolving appearance but there's one phase she went through which she's vowed to never revisit.

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter took to Instagram this week with photos displaying one of her many unique looks after bleaching her eyebrows.

The throwback bathroom selfie showed Ella looking glum and with her normally dark eyebrows almost invisible.

Alongside the photo, she wrote: "Me at 21 is the same but no eyebrows," before adding: "Never let me do that again."

She then posted an alarming snapshot of herself with painful-looking pink eyebrows which appeared to have had an allergic reaction to the bleach. "Like.... No," Ella wrote.

© Instagram Ella Emhoff with bleached eyebrows

The post was made more shocking given the fact Ella's eyebrows have become one of her biggest assets as a model.

She's embraced her unibrow and walked cat walks in Paris proudly displaying her full brow. "When I was younger I would pluck my middle brow area," she told People. "But I recently stopped and it's amazing. I think everyone should just embrace their little unibrows."

© Instagram Ella Emhoff's bleached eyebrows gone wrong

Ella's career in modeling has come as as shock to her and after she was signed by IMG Models, she told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

© Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock Ella normally has dark, bushy eyebrows

Not only is she advocating the unibrow, but Ella's embraced her underarm hair too and doesn't feel the need to shave.

The knitwear designer has described herself as having "really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut," and yet she's forged a career as a model after her appearance in a Miu Miu coat at the presidential inauguration went viral.

© Edward Berthelot She's embraced her edgy appearance

She's won legions of loyal fans for her low-maintenance beauty routine and natural beauty. Ella's modeled for a plethora of brands and designers from Miu Miu to Proenza and Balenciaga and in 2021, she became the face of the Adidas by Stella McCartney.

The daughter of Doug Emhoff hopes that by making waves in the modeling world she can give others the confidence to be themselves too. "Growing up, I never saw myself as someone stylish, at all," she told Elle. "Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it. But I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know?"

© Kristy Sparow Ella walked the runway during the Cecilie Bahnsen Womenswear Fall Winter show in Paris

She added: "I never saw myself as a ‘fashion person.’ And I don’t know if my classmates did either!"

As for finding your own sense of style, she says people shouldn't get boxed in by what they wear. "It's not the actual clothes you're wearing. It's the confidence you have, and the ability to live your life, in those clothes."

