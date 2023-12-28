Edgy model Ella Emhoff rocks brown bikini in sun-drenched photo with mom

It was fun in the sun for Ella Emhoff over the holidays as she vacationed with her mom, Kerstin, and shared photos with fans.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the model - who is the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris - posed for several snapshots including one where she modeled a light brown bikini.

Ella's numerous tattoos were visible and she appeared to have caught the sun as her pale complexion boasted some faint tan lines.

WATCH: Ella Emhoff struts her stuff on the catwalk

In her caption she explained her latest adventure during the break in Mexico when she wrote: "We went kayaking and now my arms are sore but my skin is oh so soft. We love a mother daughter trip."

Fans commented: "Mexico loves you," and, "have the best time," while others remarked on how youthful Kerstin looks.

Ella has an edgy sense of style and has opened up in the past about unexpectedly becoming a model.

"Growing up, I never saw myself as someone stylish, at all," she told Elle. "Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it. But I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know?"

© Marc Piasecki Ella has an edgy sense of style

She added: "I never saw myself as a ‘fashion person.’ And I don’t know if my classmates did either!”

She's modeled for a plethora of brands and designers from Miu Miu to Proenza and Balenciaga and in 2021, she became the face of the Adidas by Stella McCartney.

But she never expected to follow that career path. Ella has described herself as having “really weird tattoos and kind of a funky haircut”.

© Getty Ella never expected to become a model

In addition, she's embraced her underarm hair and doesn't shave or cover up her body art when strutting her stuff on the catwalk or posing for a photoshoot.

Ella has a low maintenance beauty routine and in a video aired on Good Morning Vogue while she prepared for Paris Fashion Week show, she said: "When I was younger I would pluck my middle brow area, but I recently stopped and it's amazing. I think everyone should just embrace their little unibrows."

© Instagram Ella wore a princess-inspired dress to New York Fashion Week

Ella - who is the daughter of U.S. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and film producer Kerstin - was signed by IMG Models Worldwide, alongside the likes of Bella and Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin too.

She's also a successful knitwear designer and regularly showcases her creations on social media, much to the delight of her many fans.

