7 beauty editor-approved essentials for your most luxurious Valentine’s Day ever

Date night? What date night? This year, HELLO!’s Beauty Collective is sidestepping Valentine’s Day. Instead of spending the evening wining and dining, February 14th is reserved for the ultimate night of pampering.

Here our experts share the beauty and wellness heroes they’ll be reaching for this Wednesday…

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: My double-pamper duo

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer

"In another life, I would train to be a manicurist, so nothing filled me with more joy than when I got an at-home gel mani kit of my own.

"While nothing beats having your nails done in the salon, I find it therapeutic to paint my own nails without any risk of smudging.

"The at-home set I've been using is the Mylee 'Gel Nail Kit' and so far, I’m impressed. The brand has a huge range of colours to choose from but I’ve been obsessing over a clean translucent pink that lasts about two weeks.

"While I’m painting away I like to indulge in a face mask at the same time. I’ve been loving Murad’s 'Rapid Relief Sulfur Mask' which helps to calm any pesky hormonal pimples."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: Blissful bath bombs

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor

"I know Lush is divisive among Beauty Editors, with some people not keen on the scented goodies on offer in their stores, which I think of as a sweet shop for adults. But for me, there’s nothing I enjoy more of an evening than running a bath, complete with one of Lush’s bath bombs, and whiling away an hour sinking into the (preferably pink) water.

"Lush has outdone itself this year with the VDay bath bombs, with so many new ones on offer, I didn’t know where to start! My favourite so far is 'Love Letter', an envelope-shaped bomb covered in little pink hearts. It includes cocoa butter and coconut milk powder to make my skin silky smooth. For when I’m feeling a little more outlandish, 'Flower Bombshell' is the one I’d reach for. As the two sides of the heart melt away, flower petals burst out and I feel like a Queen, bathing among roses."

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor: A treat for feet

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor

"Creating an at-home spa is one of my favourite ways to pamper myself. From DIY manis to nourishing hair masks, cue the whale music.

"Often neglected and always at the bottom of the self-care list, now’s the perfect time to give my feet some TLC. Taking pampering from head to toe, I love using the Margaret Dabbs 'Foot Scrub' to freshen up my feet and leave them feeling smooth. Followed by massaging in the non-greasy 'Intensive Foot Lotion' that contains soothing oils and has an invigorating citrus scent, I’m getting ahead with my prep for sandal season.

"If I'm feeling extra generous, I might even give my toenails a lick of paint. At the moment, I’m loving the Barry M 'Sheer Strength Hardening Nail Paint in Sheer Joy', a delicious chocolate brown shade and two coats give more than enough pay-off to last two weeks and beyond. "

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: An aromatherapy sanctuary

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert

"I’ll be honest, unlike Kate, I have never been one for creating an OTT spa-like experience at home. You know the type - with candles, a steaming hot bath and a side order of loofah and foot scrub. I know - coming from a Beauty Editor, this is a bit of a travesty but honestly, after a busy day working and looking after the kids, I’d rather get into my cosies, watch a movie and eat chocolate.

"However, I do love to use aromatherapy oil as a way of pampering myself and Aromatherapy Associates 'Inner Strength Bath & Shower Oil' is my absolute favourite blend. It’s like a hug in a bottle. Before taking a shower, I pour a few drops into the palms of my hands, inhale the gorgeous blend of sandalwood and clary sage, and then massage it over my chest and arms. When the warm shower water hits my skin, it diffuses the most gorgeous smell around my bathroom - creating an instant spa experience. And then it’s PJ and movie time…"

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! US Writer: Simple self-care

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! US Writer

"When you think of a go-to pampering product, a gradual self-tanning lotion may not be your immediate thought, but hear me out. When I imagine pampering and self-care, I think of whatever is easy, low-effort, and a mood booster. Tan-Luxe's 'The Gradual Illuminating Gradual Tan Lotion' is exactly that.

"It doesn't matter if you have all but two brain cells left at the end of the work week, I promise this is self-tan for dummies. Truly all you need to do when you step out of the shower is apply it in circular motions, wash the palms of your hands, and never give it another thought.

"Before you know it, you'll wake up with a flawless golden glow, and I don't know about you, but I definitely feel happiest when I'm tanned!"

