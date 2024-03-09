I tried the Hollywood facial that keeps Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy glowing during awards season

Hollywood's A-listers from Margot Robbie and Emma Stone, Barbie's Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy have had a very busy three months, from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTA and SAG Awards and the numerous guild and critics' awards, all leading up to the Oscars.

With all that travel, make-up, champagne and late nights, how do they keep their skin glowing? That's where Hollywood's best kept secret comes into play – Carasoin, a West Hollywood spa tucked away off Santa Monica Boulevard. Their clients include Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham (they spent the week before the 2022 bash prepping everyone's skin for the big day), Ryan and partner Eva Mendes, Cillian and Yvonne Murphy, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, Elizabeth Debecki, Julianne Hough and many, many more, prepping the skin and building the foundational block for make-up artists to work from.

But awards season isn't just busy for the talented actors and actresses, as journalists, publicists, hair artists, stylists, and technical crew are all working round the clock – and my skin, for one, has never been in more need of some TLC, so I visited their salon the week before the Oscars to find out more…..

© Carasoin Carasoin is tucked away in West Hollywood

Founded by Swiss-born and London-trained master aesthetician, Lena Bratschi, it turns out her treatments are never the same, tailored specifically to your skin and what you need at any given moment, dewy and hydrated, or lifted and sculpted.

"Despite LA having numerous spas and skincare facilities, I didn’t feel there was a place that truly combined beautiful spa rituals with cutting edge techniques and modalities, as well as clean, ingredient focused skincare. Carasoin was born to address that need," Lena told HELLO! Lena trained in Switzerland and London where her first high profile client was the late, great Helen McCrory before she moved to Los Angeles and was discovered by Kate Bosworth, Kate Upton and Jennifer Aniston, who, Lena says, "were so incredibly kind to support us as a fledgling business".

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of Carasoin

They have never advertised their spa, relying on word of mouth between A-listers, and what Lena calls a "no-compromise ethos when it came to ingredients, equipment choices and all those little details that make a spa experience and facial special". That ethos has served them well for over 14 years now, with big names coming back for not only the experience but the integrity in the treatments and their pride in being a private oasis that has zero signage outside.

That integrity includes Lena only ever offering what she thinks you need. "The skin is an ever evolving organ and what you see in front of you at that moment is a snapshot as to what is going on with that person; it speaks to you and experience allows you to use appropriate tools and products to address those specific needs," she says.

© Carasoin Carasoin products are also available for home use

"Sometimes, like post-travel it will be deep cleaning, or depuffing to bring the skin back to life, or now, in the midst of red carpet season, it will be focusing on oxygen infusion, to make sure the skin looks fresh and glowing, and a CACI Microcurrent to give that sculpting and lifting effect, ready for cameras."

"In some cases it’s about both restoring the skin and also prepping it for the next event," she adds. "Fortunately, with a lot of clients I see them all year round and then intensively during awards season so I know exactly how to plan their treatments at different times for what they have gone through, are about to go through, and get them ready for the next."

As for anyone who doesn't have Lena's phone number on hand, her number one tip is to always find some time to focus on your skin, whether it's a short facial massage while cleansing or taking 20 mins at the end of week to mask.

"As aestheticians, there's only so much we can do in a 60 or 90-minute facial and year round skin health lies with you at home. I’m a big believer in masks and it can be as simple as mixing ingredients you can find in the store or your fridge such as Greek Yogurt, Oatmeal, Apple Cider Vinegar and strong brewed green tea."