I tried the Hollywood facial that keeps Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy glowing during awards season
I tried the Hollywood facial that keeps Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy glowing during awards season

Carasoin is a private spa tucked away in West Hollywood

2 minutes ago
I tried the Hollywood facial that keeps Jennifer Aniston, Ryan Gosling and Cillian Murphy glowing during awards season
Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis
Hollywood's A-listers from Margot Robbie and Emma Stone, Barbie's Ryan Gosling and Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy have had a very busy three months, from the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, BAFTA and SAG Awards and the numerous guild and critics' awards, all leading up to the Oscars

With all that travel, make-up, champagne and late nights, how do they keep their skin glowing? That's where Hollywood's best kept secret comes into play – Carasoin, a West Hollywood spa tucked away off Santa Monica Boulevard. Their clients include Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham (they spent the week before the 2022 bash prepping everyone's skin for the big day), Ryan and partner Eva Mendes, Cillian and Yvonne Murphy, Jennifer Aniston, Sofia Vergara, Elizabeth Debecki, Julianne Hough and many, many more, prepping the skin and building the foundational block for make-up artists to work from. 

But awards season isn't just busy for the talented actors and actresses, as journalists, publicists, hair artists, stylists, and technical crew are all working round the clock – and my skin, for one, has never been in more need of some TLC, so I visited their salon the week before the Oscars to find out more….. 

Carasoin Spa reception© Carasoin
Carasoin is tucked away in West Hollywood

Founded by Swiss-born and London-trained master aesthetician, Lena Bratschi, it turns out her treatments are never the same, tailored specifically to your skin and what you need at any given moment, dewy and hydrated, or lifted and sculpted. 

"Despite LA having numerous spas and skincare facilities, I didn’t feel there was a place that truly combined beautiful spa rituals with cutting edge techniques and modalities, as well as clean, ingredient focused skincare. Carasoin was born to address that need," Lena told HELLO!  Lena trained in Switzerland and London where her first high profile client was the late, great Helen McCrory before she moved to Los Angeles and was discovered by Kate Bosworth, Kate Upton and Jennifer Aniston, who, Lena says, "were so incredibly kind to support us as a fledgling business". 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: Jennifer Aniston attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Jennifer Aniston is a big fan of Carasoin

They have never advertised their spa, relying on word of mouth between A-listers, and what Lena calls a "no-compromise ethos when it came to ingredients, equipment choices and all those little details that make a spa experience and facial special". That ethos has served them well for over 14 years now, with big names coming back for not only the experience but the integrity in the treatments and their pride in being a private oasis that has zero signage outside. 

That integrity includes Lena only ever offering what she thinks you need. "The skin is an ever evolving organ and what you see in front of you at that moment is a snapshot as to what is going on with that person; it speaks to you and experience allows you to use appropriate tools and products to address those specific needs," she says. 

Carasoin products are also available for home use© Carasoin
Carasoin products are also available for home use

"Sometimes, like post-travel it will be deep cleaning, or depuffing to bring the skin back to life, or now, in the midst of red carpet season, it will be focusing on oxygen infusion, to make sure the skin looks fresh and glowing, and a CACI Microcurrent to give that sculpting and lifting effect, ready for cameras." 

"In some cases it’s about both restoring the skin and also prepping it for the next event," she adds. "Fortunately, with a lot of clients I see them all year round and then intensively during awards season so I know exactly how to plan their treatments at different times for what they have gone through, are about to go through, and get them ready for the next." 

As for anyone who doesn't have Lena's phone number on hand, her number one tip is to always find some time to focus on your skin, whether it's a short facial massage while cleansing or taking 20 mins at the end of week to mask. 

"As aestheticians, there's only so much we can do in a 60 or 90-minute facial and year round skin health lies with you at home. I’m a big believer in masks and it can be as simple as mixing ingredients you can find in the store or your fridge such as Greek Yogurt, Oatmeal, Apple Cider Vinegar and strong brewed green tea." 

My experience at West Hollywood's A-List spa Carasoin

You don't enter Carasoin through the busy streets of Beverly Hills but instead from a spa garden tucked down a secret alley, with trickling water fountains and an immediate sense of tranquility. Then you meet Lena, who radiates that same energy – safe and calm – and you know you're in good hands. No wonder Ryan Gosling has been going to her for over 13 years. 

After a thorough consultation – and the welcome news that I have excellent collagen and elasticity in my skin – Lena got to work and what followed was the most relaxing 90 minutes I've had in recent memory, as she cleansed, blasted, sculpted and lifted my face. My main concerns were redness and dryness, and despite my attempts at slowing down the aging process, she warned me away from retinol for a while, as there was too much exfoliation going on with the AHA, BHA and retinoids for my sensitive skin. 

© Rebecca Lewis

Lena began with a cleanse before using the first of three different machines, an ultrasonic exfoliation which she describes as "an amazing tool to gently exfoliate and loosen dead skin cells while still being suitable for even the most delicate skin". Light extractions followed before using High Frequency to sterilize and close the pores, and then it was my favorite part – a manual massage where Lena combined lymph drainage techniques and modellage to start contouring and warming up the muscles. 

Checking in with me periodically, and always more than happy to answer my questions about what was happening, Lena's passion and knowledge was clear, explaining how a certain machine worked – "was that a vacuum or a powerjet?" I asked after the Oxygen infusion, which is used to hydrate via a custom blended serum that contains Hyaluronic acids for hydration, horse chestnut extract to target redness and inflammation, as well as peptides and niacinamide for preventive anti aging benefits. She also warned me about the immediate side effects of a treatment; the CACI Microcurrent, which leaves a short-lived metallic taste in your mouth but the visual effect is a lifted and sculpted look with zero downtime. 

Facials are not miracle workers, and I don't now have clear perfect skin, despite my wishes. Immediately after my skin felt raw in many ways, and I personally would not have wanted to put make-up over the top. 

But two days later, I can definitely see the difference the CACI Microcurrent made, and Lena's advice to go back to basics and step away from the exfoliator has seen the redness around my cheeks die down, and the texture has improved dramatically.

The extractions – obviously – left small red marks but they have all but vanished at this point, and without makeup my skin does look and feel brighter. The true test, however, will be what it feels like come Oscars Sunday, when I have to apply enough makeup to last 12+ hours and will be drinking too much caffeine and probably champagne…

