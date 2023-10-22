Ryan Reynolds makes candid parenting admission involving oldest daughter James – what he said

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are notoriously private when it comes to their family life and their four children, however fans of the Deadpool actor know all too well he often can't resist making jokes about fatherhood.

Though the couple keep their four kids out of the public eye, the father-of-four doesn't shy away from giving insight into their life as a family-of-six, often both relatable and hilarious.

The Wrexham FC owner and his Gossip Girl alum wife married in 2012, and have since welcomed daughters James, eight, Inez, seven, and Betty, four, plus a fourth child whose name or sex has yet to be revealed, born in February.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds shares spicy take on fall trends

Over the weekend, Ryan reacted to a new SAG-AFTRA strike update with his usual humor and wit, joking about his daughter James' Halloween plans.

Ahead of Halloween, SAG-AFTRA – which represents roughly 160,000 actors – shared guidelines on how union members should partake in the upcoming spooky holiday while still maintaining their solidarity, and avoid crossing the picket line.

Union members are now barred from dressing up after characters from struck studios and from sharing any photos promoting their content on social media; examples include Barbie, Oppenheimer, characters from The Bear, Austin Butler's Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi's is presumably fine thanks to an interim agreement), among others.

In response, Ryan joked on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I look forward to screaming 'scab' at my eight year old all night," adding: "She's not in the union but she needs to learn."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds has bittersweet night out with famous friends

MORE: Hugh Jackman shakes off the divorce blues as he tags along with Ryan Reynolds to MetLife Stadium

His joke got a rise out of fans, who wrote in turn: "Teach them young," and: "We're starting the labor movement young these days!" as well as: "She is ready for the real world," plus another fan wrote: "You're a gem and a loving father," among plenty of laughing emojis.

© Instagram Blake and Ryan have been married for over ten years

Actors have been on strike since July 14, and major A-Listers like George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman, and Blake and Ryan themselves have both financially supported low-earning actors while their work is halted, and have worked with SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in their efforts to find an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

MORE: Ryan Reynolds makes bold comment about children with Blake Lively's school life

© Getty The two welcomed their fourth child together earlier this year

As negotiations between the unions and studios remain at an impasse, the new Halloween guidelines have been criticized by many, including former union president Melissa Gilbert, who wrote on Instagram: "THIS is what you guys come up with? Literally no one cares what anyone wears for Halloween," adding: "I mean, do you really think this kind of infantile stuff is going to end the strike? We look like a joke. Please tell me you’re going to make this rule go away… and go negotiate!"

She continued: "For the love of God, people are suffering mightily and this is what you have to say… c'mon guys… This is the kind of silly [expletive] that keeps us on strike. 'Let's enact a policy that makes us look petty and incompetent at the same time.'"

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.