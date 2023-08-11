Billie Eilish got fans talking on Thursday evening after posting a series of cryptic images to her Instagram. But perhaps surprisingly for the 'What Was I Made For' singer who recently debuted a new hair look via the social media site, it was actually a throwback photo of her with blue hair which particularly captured her followers' interests.

"WHATS WITH THE BLUE HAIR THROWBACK HM??" one person asked, clearly very taken by the image. "BILLIE?" they continued, "EXPLAIN?" In the replies to this comment, people speculated about whether the ninth photo in the singer's carousel might mean something.

© Billie Eilish on Instagram Billie's throwback photo captured a lot of attention

"Would b fire if it was like an unreleased song from when she has blue hair," one fan suggested. "THAT'S WHAT IM THINKING, THIS MEANS SOMETHING!!!" another person wrote back.

"It'd be fire regardless. But yeah, it'll be way cooler if it was unreleased all these years (and she made it during the blue or gray hair era) and then she finally released it... that would be a shocker," a third person penned.

© Getty Images Billie has sported several shades of blue in the past, such as this one from September 2018

"We didn't appreciate blue hair billie enough," another fan wrote, before addressing Billie directly: "Your blue hair was too iconic :'(" Others said: "Billie, the blue hair, don't tease us like that," and also suggested similarly to the previous comment: "Blue haired billie deserved so much better."

"The baby billie blue hair," another fan wrote along with a tearful emoji, clearly feeling nostalgic for the period of time the photo was from. The 'Bad Guy' singer dyed her hair blue in 2018 when she was 17, but has sported the color in several shades throughout her career.

Most recently however the 21-year-old has debuted a new look, that of jet-black hair with bright red roots, suggesting to fans that she is preparing to celebrate a new era not just in beauty but also in music. Indeed, the majority of the 'Ocean Eyes' hit-maker's carousel of images was focused on this transformation, as she shared pictures of her getting the dye put on her hair, plus the finished result out in the sun.

She also shared photos of her enjoying a gathering of some kind, dressed in a t-shirt and shorts plus white sneakers and with a hat on her head, covering her new hair look. Another photo from her photo-set seemed to be a mood board with several fashion suggestions pinned to it, suggesting the singer is in the process of planning new clothing looks to go with her new hairstyle.

© Billie Eilish on Instagram The possible mood board seen in the image carousel

When she debuted her red accented hair at Chicago Lollapalooza, fans went wild at the suggestion of a new era for the star. "NEW HAIR = New album = tour = ME THE HAPPIEST PERSON ALIVE!" one wrote. "Just fell to my knees. NEW ERA??!!!!" another posted in response to the artist's Instagram post.