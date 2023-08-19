Taylor Swift reunites with former squad member Cara Delevingne ahead of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's wedding

It's no Cruel Summer for Taylor Swift, as the pop star has been pictured reuniting with longtime friend and 'Bad Blood' squad member Cara Delevingne.

The pair's friendship has been at the center of rumors as the two had not been seen together in years, but they were back together this week, as they joined Jack Antonoff and fiance Margaret Qualley at a rehearsal dinner on Friday August 18 before their wedding day, and partied with Gigi Hadid at QuestLove's regular Game Night.

© KGC-339/TIDNY-13/Goff Photos Taylor Swift is pictured leaving the rehearsal dinner with Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz

The two became friends in 2013 after meeting at that year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, and Cara soon became a fixture at Taylor's Fourth of July parties in Rhode Island. She also appeared in the 2015 music video for 'Bad Blood,' and joined the superstar on the 1989 world tour.

On Friday August 18 they both appeared at the dinner, held in New Jersey, and Taylor rocked a black two-piece, showcasing her gorgeous figure in the cropped strapless top and an A-line midi skirt with crochet detailing, paired with gold jewelery and nude stiletto heels. Cara, whose hair was styled in a short bob above her shoulders, wore a black shirt loosely unbuttoned.

© KGC-339/TIDNY-13/Goff Photos Cara Delevingne is pictured at Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley's rehearsal dinner

Close friends and family including Margaret's mom Andie McDowell, Lana Del Rey, Mae Whitman, and Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were also pictured arriving at the Black Whale Bar & Fish House in Beach Haven, Long Island, ahead of the special day which is rumored to be taking place on August 19, 2023.

QuestLove also revealed the pair - along with model Gigi, Channing and Zoe - had been in attendance at his game night, which he regularly hosts and features Uno battles, along with food and drink. In a series of polaroid pictures later shared on Instagram, QuestLove revealed the Midnights star was joined by Eras Tour back up singers, Melanie Nyema, who cheesed it up for the cameras. Also in attendance was Jason Sudeikis.

© Instagram QuestLove shared these snaps of Taylor, Gigi and Cara

Jack and Margaret never confirmed their engagement, but in May 2022 she was pictured wearing a stunning diamond ring in Cannes while promoting her film Stars at Noon.

"Margaret's beautiful diamond ring looks to be 4 carats and I'd estimate the value is near $100,000 depending on the quality of the stone. The ring is made of either white gold or platinum and carries a timeless look," Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, told HELLO!

"With this artistic couple, the ring likely has some unique detailing near the diamond, giving it personal meaning and flair."

© Dimitrios Kambouris Singer Taylor Swift (C) performs and model Cara Delevingne walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Beore Margaret followed in her mother's footsteps into acting, she was a ballet dancer and worked as a model. But she began acting in 2013, making her acting debut in the film, Palo Alto.

In 2022 she received critical acclaim for her work in the Netflix drama Maid.

© Kevin Mazur Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift have been pals for over a decade

Taylor and Jack met in 2012 and have become musical collaborators as well as best friends. Jack first began producing for Taylor on 2014's 1989, and together they have gone on to create some of Taylor's most critically acclaimed - and fan favorite - songs including 'Cruel Summer,' 'Anti-Hero,' 'August,' and 'Death By A Thousand Cuts'.

This summer has been a jam-packed one for 33-year-old Taylor as she recently concluded the first US leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour which kicked off on March 18, 2023 in Arizona.

The superstar performed for over three hours each week, often performing three nights a week across the country, as she took fans on a journey through her 10 albums.

But there was also heartache, as it emerged she had split from her partner of almost seven years, British actor Joe Alwyn. The pair's split was reportedly amicable, and came after realizing that their romance had run its course.