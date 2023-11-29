Children's perfume is now a thing - just ask Victoria Beckham

With celebrity status comes opportunities to wow on the red carpet in the most glamorous looks possible. We can imagine that smelling gorgeous and being well-groomed is top of an A-lister's list of priorities when it comes to public appearances, but now the attention is turning over to their children.

Child-friendly perfume has piqued the interest of those in the spotlight and Dior has even recently released a £230 scented water, a take on perfume, for babies. As the rich and famous start to invest time and money into finding grooming products for their children, it is becoming clear that they are being careful about what they put on their children's skin.

© Shutterstock Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham

Founder of eco-chic children's grooming brand Dandydill Way, Tania Rodney noticed A-listers were becoming interested in products designed with children in mind. Her products were created using tips on what the stars were looking for in beauty products that she picked up during her years as a celebrity makeup artist for the likes of Beyonce.

She learned that for products tapered towards children, ingredients are key – something which is valued by Tania's celebrity customers who she says include the likes of Victoria Beckham for her 12-year-old daughter Harper, Rochelle Humes, and Storm Keating.

© Dandydill Way Dandydill Way make children's grooming products

"In terms of what to avoid for children and babies we should think 'less is more'," Tania tells us. "Actives (including 'naturals' such as Vitamin C) are designed to address adult skin problems including pigmentation and aging, so parents should always avoid these."

Products, especially perfumes, designed for children must take into account a baby's delicate skin. "Babies have thinner skin than adults and will therefore absorb more of the ingredients…Of course, babies and children can have sensitive skin just as adults do and many parents will avoid fragrances, sulphates, dyes, and other 'nasties' as well as allergens such as essential oils," Tania says.

Tania's own products keep a child's skin at the heart of everything they produce which is keeping them on celebrity mothers' radars - ultra-natural ingredients foraged from the British countryside.

© Instagram Rochelle Humes has two daughters

The brand owner gives us an exclusive insight into what she believes is making celebrities lean into this new wave of child-friendly perfume. "Celebrity parents aren’t any different from other parents in that they all want to find products that help them take exceptional care of their children (but for many of them who are also Insta-present, they will want products that will have shelf appeal!)," she says. "They will also want products that are kind to the environment and therefore take exceptional care of their children's future too."

Young girls looking up to their superstar mothers are likely to also play a part in these celebrity mothers searching for child-friendly grooming products. "I think little girls and boys grow up watching what mummy and daddy use and want to emulate that," Tania says. "It's not necessarily that parents want to perfume their children but if the child wants to use perfume for a special occasion then why not give them something specially made for children?".

There are certain things Tania believes celebrity mothers are looking for in their children's grooming products. "The approval we’ve had from people including Storm Keating, Daisy Lowe, Rochelle Humes, and others often focuses on the meticulous care and attention that has gone into creating something extra special for children" she explains. "They notice and appreciate the fine detail, and the amazing smell of course!".

Celebrity interest has had a significant impact on small brands like Tania's. "There was a standout day I’ll never forget, my birthday in fact, four years ago when dandydillway.com appeared to be under cyber attack and inundated from all over the world," Tania recalls. "What had actually happened was Victoria Beckham had been kind enough to post the products on her Instagram account and praise them after using them on Harper - she instantly became my heroine!".

© Instagram VB loves this brand

The former makeup artist also says child-friendly grooming products offer celebrities and royals (whom she anticipates will become interested in these products) special one-on-one time with their children. "There's the special moments of bath time that can really bond parent and child. When you’re as busy as a working senior royal (or a globetrotting celebrity), that intimate time with your little ones becomes even more treasured and you want to make it as special as possible."

Tania explains that a celebrity like Victoria Beckham who has developed her own beauty products has certain needs when they shop, especially for their children. "She’s a beauty as well as a fashion icon and understands that carefully chosen, naturally derived ingredients without unnecessary additions are where the future of beauty lies."

Other brands that have developed products especially for children include Barbara Sturm's bathtime products and of course, celebrities themselves are developing their own products. Think Rochelle Humes' 'My Little Coco' or Samantha Faiers' 'Knightley's Adventures' ranges.

"There’s no sign of the children’s grooming market slowing down - in fact worldwide this sector is growing rapidly," Tania explains. "It’s also moving away from basic, mass market products and towards more niche with specialist brands emerging. The one trend that shows no sign of slowing down, neither in the adult market nor the kids, is the celebrity launch. Let’s see if Brad Pitt expands his La Domaine brand to introduce a baby line next!".