Fresh Off The Boat star Constance Wu pregnant with second baby Crazy Rich Asians star Constance and partner Ryan Kattner are expecting again!

Fresh Off The Boat star Constance Wu is pregnant! The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the news that she and partner Ryan Kattner were expecting a baby, posting a picture of her bare bump as she rolled up her pink tee and had her leggings sitting low on her hips.

"Bun in the oven," the Crazy Rich Asians actress captioned the picture, adding: "Filipinese baby #2 coming soon."

MORE: Gwen Stefani on baby number four: everything the singer has said

Constance shared this sweet snap with fans

The announcement on Tuesday came after paparazzi pictures showed Constance heavily pregnant as she walked around a New York park.

Constance and Ryan are already parents to a two-year-old daughter whom they welcomed in the summer of 2020. She has made it a point to keep her family life private, and did not publicly announce the birth of her first child.

However in July 2022 she shared how her The Terminal co-star Chris Pratt had helped her navigate motherhood, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "My first day on set was hard. I missed my baby. It was the hardest day to stay at work because it was so emotional, something so many moms go through on their first day back at work.

"Talk about someone who really understood what I was going through — Chris was so supportive and kind and caring on set. I’m really fortunate to have had him as my partner."

MORE: 15 celebrities who have bravely opened up about mental health

The Hustlers actress released her memoir in 2022 and broke fans' hearts when she detailed her suicide attempt after she was criticized for a series of tweets sent in 2019 when her ABC comedy Fresh Off The Boat was renewed. At the time, the actress shared her disappointment as it meant she would be unable to work on other projects.

Constance then returned to the social media site in July 2022 to share her story, writing that she was "afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: three years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe".

Her statement continued, revealing that she felt "awful" when "a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I'd become a blight on the Asian American community".

"I started feeling like I didn't even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they'd be better off without me," she admitted, adding: "Looking back, it's surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that's what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741.