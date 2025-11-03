The affordable 'liquid gold' that helps with everything from PMS & menopause to rosacea

Evening primrose oil, often called EPO or "liquid gold," isn't your average multitasking pantry staple like olive oil or coconut oil. But before you dismiss it, take a closer look at its remarkable properties and benefits - it might just earn a permanent spot in your supplement, skincare and haircare lineup. This oil comes from the seeds of Oenothera biennis, a plant native to North America that has been valued in traditional medicine for centuries. It has become especially famous as a natural nutritional supplement thanks to its high concentration of essential fatty acids. And that's just the beginning.

Evening primrose oil boasts a high content of omega-6 fatty acids, particularly Linoleic Acid (LA) and gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), crucial in regulating biological processes and hormone production for women. It also has anti-inflammatory properties. And if you're looking to boost your skincare glow, the oil is rich in antioxidants that help combat cell damage caused by free radicals. It's also an excellent source of vitamin E, which is essential for skin health.

What are the benefits of evening primrose oil?

The essential fatty acids in evening primrose oil offer significant benefits for your skin, helping to boost hydration, calm inflammation, and improve overall tone and texture. In fact, many users report seeing a noticeable improvement in skin conditions from acne to rosacea, and general irritation with regular application.

© Getty Images Evening primrose oil (Oenothera biennis) can be used as a topical treatment, or taken orally in supplement form

The oil’s key ingredient, GLA, is often praised for its ability to help regulate hormone levels, making it particularly beneficial for women dealing with the discomfort of PMS or menopausal symptoms. By supporting this hormonal function, EPO can contribute to a better overall state of emotional well-being.

Because of its established anti-inflammatory properties, evening primrose oil can be a useful tool for people managing chronic inflammatory diseases, assisting in the reduction of pain and swelling.

The oil’s key ingredient, Gamma-Linolenic Acid, is often praised for its ability to help regulate hormone levels, making it particularly beneficial for women dealing with PMS or menopausal symptoms

Various studies have suggested that regular consumption of its omega-6 fatty acids may even contribute to cardiovascular health by helping to reduce blood pressure and "bad" LDL cholesterol.

Finally, when used for your hair, the oil keeps strands hydrated and strong, preventing dryness and breakage while significantly improving shine and general health.

© Getty Images Evening primrose oil supplements help with bone health and hormone balance, which makes it great for women

Supplement or oil form? How to use evening primrose oil

Evening primrose oil is used in various ways, both in topical applications and in supplement form. You can use Oenothera biennis as:

An oral supplement

A dietary supplement for women. Taken orally, it is ideal for women to help maintain hormonal balance. Evening primrose oil has been shown to be effective in easing premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and symptoms associated with menopause, thanks to its richness in GLA.

Taken orally, it is ideal for women to help maintain hormonal balance. Evening primrose oil has been shown to be effective in easing premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and symptoms associated with menopause, thanks to its richness in GLA. For joint health. Due to its anti-inflammatory properties, evening primrose oil supplements are often used to help relieve pain and inflammation in conditions such as arthritis.

A topical treatment

Skincare. Because of its moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties, evening primrose oil is used in cosmetic creams and lotions. It can help relieve conditions such as rosacea, acne, eczema, psoriasis and dry skin.

Because of its moisturising and anti-inflammatory properties, evening primrose oil is used in cosmetic creams and lotions. It can help relieve conditions such as rosacea, acne, eczema, psoriasis and dry skin. Hair care. Some people use evening primrose oil topically on their hair to improve its hydration and reduce breakage. It is also useful for maintaining a healthy scalp.

Evening primrose oil can also help relieve conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and dry skin

When not to use evening primrose oil

Even though evening primrose oil offers many potential benefits, it is crucial to observe certain precautions.

As with any new supplement, always consult a doctor or healthcare expert before beginning use, especially if you are currently taking other medications that could potentially interact with the oil.

© Getty Consult a doctor before beginning supplements if you are currently taking other medications that could potentially interact with evening primrose oil

Adherence to the recommended dosage is essential, as exceeding it may lead to side effects such as gastrointestinal discomfort, diarrhoea, or allergic reactions. Should any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use immediately and seek medical attention.

Finally, use during pregnancy or lactation should be avoided unless explicitly approved and supervised by a healthcare professional, as the effects on these specific population groups have not been conclusively studied.