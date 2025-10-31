Zara Tindall's royal lesson on styling the 'princess bob' is superb

We are still reeling over Zara Tindall's delightfully autumnal terracotta outfit she stepped out in last week at the Cheltenham Racecourse in the heart of the Cotswolds for the annual Showcase Meeting. We loved the picture of former England rugby superstar Mike Tindall's wife hand-in-hand with her eldest daughter, Mia, 11. We also really enjoyed her toffee-toned palette, which consisted of a truly striking wool coat by luxury high street brand, Hobbs. Zara chose the 'Livia' style that was not only a caramel masterpiece, but had a collared neckline, cinched waist with a tie belt, and notch lapels. The royal styled it with a brown turtleneck sweater and added a fabulous headband.

Speaking of her headband, it really was the perfect crowning glory, and topped her elusive blonde bob perfectly. Zara has been sporting the hugely adored 'Princess Bob' since way before it was a prolific TikTok trend. If you aren't sure what the 'Princess Bob' is, let me help you explain. As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup, hair, and skincare for eight years, I've noticed many hair trends come and go, but this look is a true classic.

© Getty Images Zara's hair look so sleek at the Cheltenham Races

© Getty Zara's 'Princess Bob' swished in the breeze It's basically a super blunt style that normally features a middle parting and the lengths of the hair finish just above the chin. Many celebrities like Gigi Hadid and America Ferrera have embraced it recently. Zara, though, has sported this look for years - shunning longer lengths for the short look which really suits her pretty features and gives her a consistently chic, modern vibe.



© Getty Zara's bob frames her face so well Multi-award-winning hairstylist Michael Gray agrees. "Zara's 'Princess Bob' frames her face beautifully with its blunt cut. With those strong edges, it opens up her features, which creates a beautiful, healthy, and shiny result to her hair," the talented professional told HELLO!.



© Getty Images Zara's hair was full of volume He added, "For Cheltenham, Zara wore her hair in a side parting. It was curled through the mid-lengths and directed away from her face, which gave soft movement and the illusion of more volume.

