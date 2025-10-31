Zara Tindall's royal lesson on styling the 'princess bob' is superb

Speaking of her headband, it really was the perfect crowning glory, and topped her elusive blonde bob perfectly. Zara has been sporting the hugely adored 'Princess Bob' since way before it was a prolific TikTok trend. If you aren't sure what the 'Princess Bob' is, let me help you explain. As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup, hair, and skincare for eight years, I've noticed many hair trends come and go, but this look is a true classic.
Zara's 'Princess Bob' swished in the breeze
It's basically a super blunt style that normally features a middle parting and the lengths of the hair finish just above the chin. Many celebrities like Gigi Hadid and America Ferrera have embraced it recently. Zara, though, has sported this look for years - shunning longer lengths for the short look which really suits her pretty features and gives her a consistently chic, modern vibe.
Zara's bob frames her face so well
Multi-award-winning hairstylist Michael Gray agrees. "Zara's 'Princess Bob' frames her face beautifully with its blunt cut. With those strong edges, it opens up her features, which creates a beautiful, healthy, and shiny result to her hair," the talented professional told HELLO!.
Zara's hair was full of volume
He added, "For Cheltenham, Zara wore her hair in a side parting. It was curled through the mid-lengths and directed away from her face, which gave soft movement and the illusion of more volume.
Zara's headband was her crowning glory
"She tucked the hair behind her ear for more of a cleaner look and allowed her strands to naturally give an effortless, fall-forward feel, which is soft-framing and not too harsh, which also complements the high neckline of her outfit. Zara's finishing touch on this gorgeous, rich autumnal velvet headband is stunning."