Zara Tindall's royal lesson on styling the 'princess bob' is superb
Princess Anne's daughter wowed royal fans at Cheltenham 2025 in a glorious terracotta outfit - and her hair looked incredible

Zara wearing brown baker boy hat© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
Laura Sutcliffe
Laura SutcliffeFashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
We are still reeling over Zara Tindall's delightfully autumnal terracotta outfit she stepped out in last week at the Cheltenham Racecourse in the heart of the Cotswolds for the annual Showcase Meeting. We loved the picture of former England rugby superstar Mike Tindall's wife hand-in-hand with her eldest daughter, Mia, 11. We also really enjoyed her toffee-toned palette, which consisted of a truly striking wool coat by luxury high street brand, Hobbs. Zara chose the 'Livia' style that was not only a caramel masterpiece, but had a collared neckline, cinched waist with a tie belt, and notch lapels. The royal styled it with a brown turtleneck sweater and added a fabulous headband.

Speaking of her headband, it really was the perfect crowning glory, and topped her elusive blonde bob perfectly. Zara has been sporting the hugely adored 'Princess Bob' since way before it was a prolific TikTok trend. If you aren't sure what the 'Princess Bob' is, let me help you explain. As a beauty editor who has been writing about makeup, hair, and skincare for eight years, I've noticed many hair trends come and go, but this look is a true classic. 

Zara Tindall Attends Cheltenham Races© Getty Images
Zara's hair look so sleek at the Cheltenham Races
Zara in brown coat and sunglasses beside daughter in striped jumper© Getty

Zara's 'Princess Bob' swished in the breeze

It's basically a super blunt style that normally features a middle parting and the lengths of the hair finish just above the chin. Many celebrities like Gigi Hadid and America Ferrera have embraced it recently. Zara, though, has sported this look for years - shunning longer lengths for the short look which really suits her pretty features and gives her a consistently chic, modern vibe.

Zara in brown coat and knee-high boots© Getty

Zara's bob frames her face so well

Multi-award-winning hairstylist Michael Gray agrees. "Zara's 'Princess Bob' frames her face beautifully with its blunt cut. With those strong edges, it opens up her features, which creates a beautiful, healthy, and shiny result to her hair," the talented professional told HELLO!.

Zara Tindall attends day 2 of The William Hill Showcase horse racing meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse on October 25, 2025 in Cheltenham, England.© Getty Images

Zara's hair was full of volume

He added, "For Cheltenham, Zara wore her hair in a side parting. It was curled through the mid-lengths and directed away from her face, which gave soft movement and the illusion of more volume.

Zara Tindall taking sunglasses off her face in brown coat© Getty

Zara's headband was her crowning glory

"She tucked the hair behind her ear for more of a cleaner look and allowed her strands to naturally give an effortless, fall-forward feel, which is soft-framing and not too harsh, which also complements the high neckline of her outfit. Zara's finishing touch on this gorgeous, rich autumnal velvet headband is stunning."

