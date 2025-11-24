The red-carpet hairstyle that works for every occasion - here's how to do it in 30 seconds

The cyclical nature of hair trends never ceases to amaze us, with styles that were once considered truly iconic but have somehow faded from our memories constantly being resurrected. Certain hairstyles inevitably make a comeback - though admittedly, some manage to tempt us a bit more than others!

With party season getting underway, we're focusing our attention squarely on one such revival right now: the French twist, sometimes known as the French roll.

This quintessential classic hairstyle from the 1990s has experienced an enormous surge in popularity, with social media channels flooded with step-by-step tutorials demonstrating exactly how to recreate this elegant and sophisticated updo.

With a vibe that's somehow simultaneously polished and effortless, this beautiful French-inspired look has swiftly become the go-to choice for anyone who needs to look fabulous in a snap.

© Getty Images Left to right: On the Dior runway; Keke Palmer; Scarlett Johansson

The upswept style guarantees you'll be one of the most glamorous guests, but the best part is that its easy to create at home. Here's one of the easiest viral how-tos for the 30-second style, mastered by hair tutorial influencer Alex Gaboury (@alexgaboury), whose viral take shows you how you can effortlessly do this chic hairstyle yourself. Keep scrolling for our step by step breakdown.

30-second French roll how-to

1/ 7 © @alexgaboury Prep your hair with your usual hair products Step 1: Gather your hair (as if for a ponytail) To begin this wonderfully trendy hairstyle, the very first step is to gather all your hair with both hands, exactly as if you were preparing to create a high ponytail. Stop just before you secure it with a hair band. This action will keep your hair neatly grouped and ready to start shaping the French roll updo.

2/ 7 Maintain gentle yet firm tension so that the roll stays in place Step 2: Start the twist Once you've gathered your hair, it's time to initiate the French roll shape. Using two fingers of your left hand, take the ends of your hair and roll them upwards, creating a compact, vertical loop. This first twist forms the foundation of your updo, so aim to keep the section as taut and neat as possible.

3/ 7 © @alexgaboury The longer your hair is, the more twists you'll achieve Step 3: Continue to roll the hair After completing that initial turn around your fingers, continue twisting the rest of your hair over itself as many times as required. The number of twists will depend directly on the length of your hair. As you roll the hair, make sure the bundle remains as compact and close to your head as possible for a chic, sophisticated appearance.

4/ 7 © @alexgaboury You can opt for a more sleek or more relaxed look Step 4: Shape and position the 'roll' Now, gently pull the twisted hair upwards, adjusting it to give it a more elongated and defined shape. This movement allows you to adjust the height and overall shape of the roll according to your personal preference. Remember you can play with the tension of the hair as you pull it to achieve a result that is either sleek and tight or more voluminous and relaxed.



5/ 7 © @alexgaboury Leave some strands free, though, if you want a more Y2K vibe Step 5: Tuck away loose strands At this stage, carefully remove the two guiding fingers and gently pull upwards on the hair that is overlapping - specifically those little sections that may have become slightly loose. By doing this, you ensure all the hair is neatly aligned at the height of the twisted roll, creating a much more polished and elegant final look. Ensure all stray strands on the visible side are tucked in neatly so that nothing sticks out from the main roll.

6/ 7 © @alexgaboury Once you have aligned all the strands and achieved a uniform shape, it's time to fully secure your French twist Step 6: Secure the updo with hair grips Start by taking the loose ends and stray strands, particularly those located on the right side of your head (the side you rolled towards). Carefully tuck these strands inside the roll, ensuring they are well integrated and concealed. This step will give you a clean, polished finish. Once your hair is all in place, you can secure the bun with hair grips (or bobby pins). Insert the grips at an angle for maximum hold and try to hide them as much as possible within the hair.

