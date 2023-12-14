5 New Year's Eve outfit ideas that are not a sequin dress

The night of all nights is finally in reaching distance, and although we’re all excited to say farewell to 2023, ringing in the New Year has to be done right, and by right... I mean wearing the right outfit.

After a month of party season appearances, festive date night dinners and likely too long spent with that one family member who always comments on your choice of outfit for Christmas day (we all have one) it gets to a point where every option in your wardrobe has been used and abused four times over.

We all know that you have to step into the New Year on the right foot, ideally donning a pair of sparkling heels or winter boots you gifted yourself for being such a good girl this year, and that right foot also includes a majorly extravagant and eye-catching ensemble. After all, you only get one chance to start the year right.

Last year Kris and Kylie opted for matching NYE pyjamas View post on Instagram

If you’re anything like me, the idea of wearing yet another sparkly dress makes you want to stick needles through your corneas, and that my friends is not the energy we want in 2024.

“Sparkles and sequins are the undisputed power players of party season, but there are plenty of alternatives for those who want to make a dazzling impact without looking like everyone else,” explains Hello! Fashion's digital editor Natalie Salmon. She also gave us the inside scoop on her own NYE 'fit, “This season I’m loving a colourful velvet suit or even a tweed set for my festive looks.”

So, for those of you who are want to stand out from the crowd at this year's celebration, here are a few of my favourite New Year's Eve party options that are not a sparkly dress.

How we chose the pieces:

Brand: I have included a mix of both high street and luxury brand with the idea that these outfits can be recreated with a number of items in your existing wardrobe, and the addition of a few new ones if you wish.

Event: Each outfit is perfectly tailored for a NYE party and each ensemble features a full outfit without a sparkly dress in sight.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Fashion Features Writer. With a love for all things fashion (the quirkier the better), I can usually be found playing dress-up in my own wardrobe, watching Gilmore Girls for the eighth time or finding new outfit inspo and DIY musts on TikTok, nothing in my closet is safe from a safety-pin bow embellishment. I have been in the styling world for almost five years now, specialising in editorial features, luxury campaigns and music videos. As for the world of magazines, I have worked for various digital and print publications around the world, focusing on fashion. Basically, fashion is my bread and butter.

The Jumpsuit

In my opinion, the jumpsuit does not get enough credit. Yes, it can be a pain when you need to use the bathroom, but for what it lacks in that respect, it makes up for in the fact that your whole outfit is sorted in one garment. I am in love with this twinkling tweed number from Mango as it gives off luxury, without having a luxury price tag. Because it’s still a celebration I think it would be rude not to add a chrome silver heel and matching bag. If you’re like me and aren't the biggest fan of heels, especially when you know it's going to be a long night, opt for a dainty flat style that still feels elevated. For this look, I have also added in a plain collared white shirt that I would wear underneath the jumpsuit, but it’s also a great layering piece to wear over top for when you’re unsure what the venue temperature might be.

Marbled tweed jumpsuit, £59.99, Mango; Oxford shirt, £29.99, Zara; Metallic leather ballerinas, £870.00, Prada, Alexis Bittar Molten large silver-plated bracelet, £195.00, Harvey Nichols; Coach Tabby 20 Mirror Metallic Shoulder Bag, £276.50, John Lewis; Mesmera drop earrings, £165.00, Swarovski.

The Neon Number

If you’re thinking of purchasing something new for your first big 2024 debut, then I would go for something that you know you’ll wear over and over again. These bold pants from Amy Lynn are not only super on trend but they can be dressed up and down for events of all kinds. Because it's a celebration, I would dress these pants up with a sparkling mesh top, matching green heels and a diamante bag worthy of a night out.

Amy Lynn Lupe metallic high-rise straight-leg faux-leather trousers, £60.00, Selfridges; Net Rhinestone Long Sleeve Top, £39.00, Weekday; Stine Goya Ziggy Diamante Bag, £189.00, END; Green Holli Glass Sling Heels, £359.00, SSENSE; Neon Green Enamel Carabiner Gold Necklace, £79.00, Ania Haie.

The Velvet Suit

Sexy sophisticated and wildly versatile, the velvet tuxedo is a one-way ticket to various compliments all night long. I love the idea of wearing a slim fitted all-black ensemble, accenting with a statement pair of heels, a neck bow and a subtlety simple clutch bag. If you’re still not ready to give up the sparkling diamantes, pair your suit with a dazzling sequin bralette for an extra pop.

Fitted Velvet Single Breasted Suit Blazer, £298.00, REISS; Velvet Flared Suit Trousers, £198.00, REISS; Appliquéd scarf necklace, £6.99, H&M, Rosalie Heels, £690.00, Christian Louboutin; 85 Clutch Bag, £195.00, Russell & Bromley; Bralette, £49.99, Zara; Earrings, £305.00, Gucci.

The Oversized Blazer

A comfortable classic in its own right, the oversized blazer is the ultimate cool girl party ensemble donned by style icons ranging from Kim Kardashian to Sofia Richie Grainge. I love the idea of wearing a fun feather bandeau underneath and pairing it with a micro-mini skirt to give off the illusion that you’re wearing nothing underneath. To keep things festive I would then opt for a pair of knee-high (or thigh-high) boots and your go-to going-out bag for an effortless ensemble that screams sophistication. Match the whole outfit with a fun pair of earrings and a cute bag for maximum NYE sophistication.

Black Bow Earrings, £295.00, SSENSE; Off-White Micro Egg Bag, £495.00, SSENSE; Feather bandeau-style top, £230.00, Mango; Oversized Blazer, £200.00, COS; Sequined Stiletto-Heeled Knee-High Boots, £110.00, Dune; Mini Jersey Skirt, £35.00, Arket;

The In Bed by 12:01 am Ensemble

Let’s be honest with ourselves, some New Year’s Eve are spent counting down the clock till bedtime, as opposed to the fireworks celebration and that's ok. If you’re thinking about staying in this year (just like Kylie and Kris did last year), why not do it with class and dress up in a comfortable, yet uber chic cosy ‘fit? Luxury pyjamas are the best way to feel chic whilst in the comfort of your own home. Keep extra cosy by wrapping yourself up in a cosy woollen blanket and a pair of your favourite heels that are too cute to wear outside.

Double Feather-Trimmed Party Pyjama Set, £227.50, Harrods; Heeled Mules, £740.00, YSL; Headband, £365.00, Celine; Avalon Throw Blanket, £1,470.00, Hermes; Lyla Triangular Brown Resin Drop Earrings, £12.50, Oliver Bonas.

