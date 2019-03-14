﻿
11 Photos | Beauty

Angelina Jolie's tattoos and the sweet meanings behind them

See her body ink below…

...
Angelina Jolie's tattoos and the sweet meanings behind them
You're reading

Angelina Jolie's tattoos and the sweet meanings behind them

1/11
Next

Angelina Jolie's tattoos and the sweet meanings behind them
disney jumbo angelina jolie
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Angelina Jolie attended the Dumbo premiere in Los Angeles in early March wearing a stunning white chiffon gown, however, it wasn't the custom Versace number that caught everyone's attention, with the backless dress showcasing the actress' extensive tattoo collection. The 43-year-old, who walked the red carpet with four of her children, Zahara 14, Shiloh, 12 and ten-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, usually opts to cover up her body art, but with total of 17 tattoos it can't be easy! Here at HELLO! we've gathered pictures off her ink work and revealed details of some of the Academy Award winning actress' tattoos. Read some of the sentimental reasons behind the creative artwork…

angelina jolie arm tattoo
Photo: © Rex
2/11

Coordinates tattoo

The tattoo with arguably the most significant meaning is the inking on the star's left arm. The tattoo features the coordinates of locations where her six children were born. Alongside her children's coordinates are the ones of her former husband Brad Pitt's birthplace of Oklahoma. However, back in 2000 this tattoo used to be an inking of Billy Bob Thornton's name, her ex-husband, above a dragon. This tattoo was removed after the couple divorced in 2003.

left side of back
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

 Buddhist spell tattoo

The body art on the left side of her back is a Buddhist spell dedicated to her adopted son Maddox. The tattoo is for protection, translating as: "May your enemies run far away from you. If you acquire riches, may they remain yours always. Your beauty will be that of Aspara. Wherever you may go, many will attend, serve and protect you, surrounding you on all sides."

angelina jolie main back tattoo
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Back tattoos

These 3 designs on the middle of Angelina's back represent four continents and the classical elements of earth, water, air and fire. The tattoos were added to her collection whilst the star was in Cambodia filming First They Killed My Father. The tattoos were inked onto her skin using steel rods that were mounted with a surgical steel needle. One of the tattoos features a Buddhist temple design which is thought to remind the individual to have mercy on oneself, whilst the one on the far right of the shoulder is a design to bring luck and wealth. The largest piece in the middle represents the four elements.

angelina-jolie-bengal-tiger
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Bengal tiger tattoo

On the lower back of the star, there is a 12-inch long Bengal tiger tattoo that was completed in July 2004, after two hours of patiently waiting, the new piece of body ink was supposedly blessed by a traditional Thai needle. The tattoo represented Angelina's Cambodian citizenship that was granted in 2005.

READ MORE: Here's how we'll know exactly when Meghan Markle has started maternity leave

winston churchill tattoo
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Winston Churchill speech tattoo

On the side of her left forearm, Angelina Jolie has a tattoo of the Roman Numeral XIII V MCMXL which translates to the numbers 13/5/1940. The tattoo is the date when Winston Churchill delivered his speech on 13 May 1940 that famously stated: "I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat."

h tattoo
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Letter h tattoo

The actress has a rune style tattoo on her wrist featuring the letter h. It is not clear if the ink is symbolic for her ex-boyfriend Timothy Hutton or her brother Janes Haven.

READ MORE: Why Meghan Markle is no longer wearing her engagement ring

angelina jolie know your rights tattoo
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

The Clash tattoo

The tattoo on the mother-of-six's neck simply states, "Know Your Rights" and is placed on the base of her neck, in between Angelina's shoulders. The tattoo is a song by Angelina's favourite band, The Clash.

arabic script tattoo
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Arabic script tattoo

Angelina Jolie has an Arabic script tattoo that translates as determination on her right arm that covered up her custom abstract lines tattoo created by Billy Bob Thornton and herself during their marriage.

inner arm tattoo
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Tennessee Williams tattoo

Delicately placed inside Angelina Jolie's left elbow are the words "A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages" which is the subtitle of Tennessee Williams' 1941 play Stairs to the Roof.

cross-tattoo-angelina
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

Cross tattoo

The day before Angelina married Johny Lee Miller in 1995, the actress got a cross tattoo on her hip, to hide a little dragon with a blue tongue she had from a trip to Amsterdam. Next to the cross tattoo is the Latin phrase: "Quod me nutrut me destruit" that means "what nourishes me, destroys me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...