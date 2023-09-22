Paris Jackson brings totally unexpected date to glitzy red carpet affair: stunning photos

Woof! Paris Jackson looked absolutely sensational at the star-studded Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in Beverly Hills on Thursday. The 25-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson turned heads in a shimmering, sleeveless champagne gown with thigh-high split — but it was her unconventional red carpet companion who threatened to steal the show. By her side as she posed and vamped for photographers was her dog Koa. The pooch, a fierce but inevitably sweet Doberman Pinscher, even wore a handkerchief around his neck with a dark-champagne hue that complemented his mom's glamorous frock.

© Getty "I love my body, my belly even when it's bloated, my stretch marks, my butt when it gets flatter after skipping workouts for weeks, and my scars," Paris wrote in a body-positive IG post.

While Koa's presence might strike some as a quirky publicity stunt, there may be a more serious reason: security. Last month, an intruder appeared in the backyard of the singer-songwriter's L.A.-area home, according to TMZ. Paris wasn't home at the time, but a friend on the premises confronted the stalker — the same person who has allegedly been following Paris for years — and called the cops. The intruder was gone by the time cops arrived, and no one was hurt. But the latest incident is said to have prompted a disturbed Paris to up her security measures.

© getty Paris may have brought Koa as extra security following a scary incident at her home involving a stalker.

In any event, Paris and Koa alike evidently enjoyed an A-list night of hobnobbing and entertainment at Thursday's Elizabeth Taylor Ball. The fundraising gala (sponsored by Gilead Sciences and Bulgari Diamonds) was hosted by Hollywood spouses Courtney Vance and Angela Bassett and featured a performance by Gladys Knight. Attendees also included Samuel L. Jackson, Kathy Hilton, actress Jennifer Tilly, Bling Empire's Christine Chiu, as well as the night's honorees Earvin "Magic" Johnson and Cookie Johnson.

Paris has served for years as an ambassador for the organization; her late father Michael Jackson was famously close with Elizabeth Taylor herself.

Her brother Prince, 25, recently reminisced about growing up as one of the children of the world-famous pop star. "Very, very interesting [childhood]," he said in an interview. "And as I've gotten older, I've grown to appreciate how unique and interesting it was."

© Getty Images Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City

© Getty Images Blanket Jackson, Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson attend Cirque du Soleil's Michael Jackson "The Immortal" World Tour Opening Night at Staples Center on January 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California.

The eccentric singer, who died at age 50 in 2009, raised Paris, Prince and Prince II (aka "Blanket") on Neverland Ranch in California, which featured a mini amusement park and zoo animals on the premises including "elephants, tigers, lions, a lot of primates like monkeys, gorillas, orangutans," Prince said.

"He loved animals when he was a kid. I think his first pets were two rats… As he was making more money and more music, he was able to buy more animals."

© Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Paris Jackson attends The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS at The Beverly Hills Hotel on September 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

While Paris appeared essentially flawless for Thursday's affair, with her many tattoos prominently on display in the skin-baring dress, the pop music scion has said she's struggled to accept perceived imperfections about her body and appearance.

"I love my body, my belly even when it's bloated, my stretch marks, my butt when it gets flatter after skipping workouts for weeks, and my scars," she wrote in an Instagram post spotlighting her body. And I love yours too."

