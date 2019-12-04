﻿
32 Photos | Beauty

The best beauty gifts for Christmas 2019 - the beauty lover in your life will swoon

Shop the most popular beauty gifts for Christmas...

The best beauty gifts for Christmas 2019 - the beauty lover in your life will swoon
The best beauty gifts for Christmas 2019 - the beauty lover in your life will swoon

Do you have a neck skincare regime? This is why you need one
Nars x Christmas
Hands up if you're getting excited for Christmas?! It's time to rock sequins, buy a new Christmas jumper, peruse Christmas gift guides when you should be doing your end-of-year reports, and getting merry on Prosecco. Oops, and don't forget scoffing the Quality Streets and the mince pies - pure bliss. If you're looking for what to buy your best friend, a female relative or, well, just yourself, we've compiled some excellent beauty gifts that will bring joy no matter what. Who doesn't love a luxe candle? A fabulous palette or a cool nail polish... Shop below, and merry Christmas! 

 

Nars x Christmas

These amazing brushes come in a sequin carry case - need we say more? 

Nars Studio 54 brush set, £56, House of Fraser

charlotte tilbury x Christmas
Charlotte Tilbury x Christmas

This Filmstar Bronze & Glow is the ultimate Christmas gift because it comes in a limited edition, collectable design embellished with crystals from Swarovski.

Filmstar Bronze and Glow kit, £60, Charlotte Tilbury

bareMinerals x Christmas
bareMinerals x Christmas 

This limited-edition, travel-ready bareMinerals Glow On-The-Go Palette features bronzer, highlighter, and a brand new blush – must-haves for a natural-looking, glowing complexion.

bareMinerals Glow on the Go palette, £20, Feel Unique

Jo Malone x Christmas gift
Jo Malone x Christmas

Who doesn't love a dreamy night's sleep, and this Jo Malone London gift set should be the perfect gift for a pal who loves to nap. Give them the gift of a fragrant slumber with romantic Red Roses Bath Oil; presented in a glass decanter, lavender-infused Lino nel Vento Linen Spray and luxurious Peony & Blush Suede Body Crème.

Jo Malone London Scented bedtime collection, £64, John Lewis

Huda Beauty x Christmas
Huda Beauty x Christmas

The carefully-curated palette is filled with dreamy shadows - from dusty coppers, rosy pinks, golden taupe tones with pops of purple and blue. We'll never complain about Mercury going retrograde again.

Huda Beauty Mercury Retrograde eyeshadow palette, £58, Feel Unique

La Mer x Christmas gift
La Mer x Christmas

This three-piece set is perfect to hydrate and glow. The Eye Concentrate diminishes the appearance of dark circles while The Renewal Oil and Crème de la Mer together deliver a super silky touch of renewing moisture and vibrant radiance. If Santa brings you this, you've been a very good girl this year.

La Mer Coveted Moisture collection, £475, Fenwick

Chantecaille x Christmas
Chantecaille x Christmas

After all the prosecco, you'll be desperate to get that lit-from-within glow - and can we suggest the Chantecaille Eclat Brilliant Radiant Powder. As soon as you open the clasp of the gold-flaked compact, you'll be smitten.

Chantecaille Eclat Brilliant Radiant Powder, £85, Look Fantastic

Dyson x Christmas
Dyson x Christmas

The Dyson Airwrap styler uses jets of air to allow you to achieve voluminous curls, natural waves and smooth blow-dry finishes – all from the comfort of your home. Forget tangled hair and temperature damage, this is a game-changer!

Dyson Airwrap styler, £449, John Lewis

Elemis x Christmas
Elemis x Christmas

Wake up to the skin of your dreams with these overnight miracle workers, which harness the power of Pro-Collagen and Peptide4 to cleanse, replenish and restore skin while you sleep. This luxurious collection includes: Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss Capsules, Pro-Collagen Advanced Eye Treatment, Peptide⁴ Plumping Pillow Facial, Soothing Glow Candle, Luxury Cleansing Cloth, Sleep Mask and a Luxury reusable box.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Night Time Wonders set, £170, Amazon

Chanel x Christmas gift
Chanel x Christmas

Writing to Santa as we speak... this gift will bring such festive cheer on Christmas day - and a gorgeous scent. The Chanel bottle (100ml) takes centre stage in a theatrical gift box that reveals a magical world. Dreamy! 

N°5 eau de parfum, £130, Chanel

Glossier x Christmas
Glossier x Christmas

The Glossier glitter has a gel base so it stays shiny and stays put for 12 hours—no fallout, no flaking. Brighten up Christmas day with sparkly eyes.

Glitter Gelee, £12, Glossier

Gucci Beauty Glitter lipstick x Christmas
Gucci Beauty x Christmas

Fancy designer makeup alert! The Gucci Lunaison lipstick collection offers vibrant pigment in a single swipe, leaving behind an iridescent, sparkling trace of glitter: an ode to Creative Director Alessandro Michele's love of colour.

Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Lunaison, £38, Harrods

Diptique x Christmas
Diptique x Christmas

Twelve candles, twelve little pines set out like a miniature forest, representing twelve olfactory stories formulated by the Maison for you to discover and rediscover. Twelve mini squeals from whoever receives it.

Diptique set of 12 candles, £120, Space NK

This Works x Christmas
This Works x Christmas

Know someone who treasures their sleep? They need this - a luxury wind-down ritual for the ultimate night's beauty sleep. The set contains: Deep sleep pillow spray, Deep sleep bath soak, Deep sleep shower gel, and a Deep sleep heavenly candle.

This Works With Sleep Comes Beauty gift set, £50, Feelunique

Drunk Elephant x Christmas
Drunk Elephant x Christmas

Promising a fresh start and a seriously glowy base, the Shelf Respect Day Kit preps and protects your skin for the day ahead. The kit includes a full-size C-Firma Day Serum which has a super-potent vitamin C formula that’s brimming with antioxidants, essential nutrients and fruit enzymes, all of which work together to firm and brighten the appearance of skin and minimise signs of ageing. Prepare to love your new skincare regimen.

Drunk Elephant Shelf Respect, £74, Cult Beauty

Hershesons x Christmas
Hershesons x Christmas

This makes the perfect stocking filler - it's a one-size-fits-all solution. Use it on wet hair when you come out the shower; apply it on dry hair whenever you feel the need. Either way, you'll have great hair.

Almost Everything cream, £10, Hershesons

Trinny London x Christmas
Trinny London x Christmas

Calling all Trinny London fans, there's Christmas gift sets in time for gift giving. The 'best sellers' collection includes the BFF SPF 30 cream, Miracle Blur and Lip Glow, plus the Holographic bag for stylish storage.

Gift Set, £75, Trinny London

Kalmar x Christmas Love candle
Kalmar x Christmas

With a lush combination of Velvet Bean, Edelweiss and Rose stem cells plus Ruby gemstone extract, this is a great person for someone you love.

Kalmar Love scented candle, £45, Fenwick

poosh x Christmas
Aquis x Christmas

The hottest leopard hair turban taking over your Instagram feed is back, people! The limited-edition AQUIS x Poosh turban is available on Kourtney Kardashian's website for international shipping from shop.poosh.com, now with reduced shipping costs of only £4.38 for UK residents. The perfect present for you and you and your bestie this holiday season. Talking about the luxe hair towel turban, Kourtney said: "We chose the leopard print because... who doesn’t love leopard print?! … Leopard also doesn’t get messy while I’m putting on my makeup, and I’m not worried about getting a little bronzer on it."

Aquis x Poosh Turban, £30, shop.poosh.com

louboutin-christmas
Christian Louboutin Beauty x Christmas

Christian Louboutin Beauty's 'Holiday Lip Coffret' set includes the label's coveted classic red lipstick in three different finishes - 'Silky Satin', 'Velvet Matte' and 'Sheer Voile'. The creamy formulas are enriched with natural oils and seed butters to hydrate and nourish your lips ready for mistletoe action. This trio is housed in a black presentation box and the sleek vials double as necklaces.

Christian Louboutin Beauty Holiday lip coffret, £120, Net-A-Porter

bareMinerals x Christmas
bareMinerals x Christmas

Add a bit of holiday shine to any self-care routine with this limited-edition mask set featuring four mini metallic masks. Infused with natural gemstones, each mask leaves skin feeling renewed and glowing. Apply one mask all over or target specific skin concerns by multi-masking. The set includes: Mini Metallic Mask in Gold which helps hydrate with Hyaluronic Acid, Mini Metallic Mask in Amethyst which helps revitalise tired-looking skin, Mini Metallic Mask in Sapphire Blue which helps detoxify skin, and the Miini Metallic Mask in Pink Diamond which gives skin a radiant, healthy look.

bareMinerals Little Gems gift set, £21.25, Look Fantastic

pixi x Christmas
Pixi x Christmas

We all want a little sparkle in our makeup bag and this set of four metallic glitters will spark so much joy. 

Glitter-y Eye Quad in Gold Lava, £14, Pixi

Molton Brown x Christmas
Molton Brown x Christmas

Who doesn't love a gorgeous shower gel, hey? This set includes 10 of Molton Brown's most enduring fragrances, all presented in a limited edition art deco-inspired gift box.

Molton Brown stocking filler gift set, £30, Look Fantastic

Nars x Christmas
Nars x Christmas

Prepare to fall in love with this candle! With a complex blend of tuberose and white gardenia blossoms, heightened by floral touches of violette, jasmine and heliotrope. Sweet balsamic undertones of styrax and resin help complement and balance vibrant citrus, bergamot and grapefruit notes along with luscious leafy greens. To conclude: Gorgeous! 

Nars Oran candle, £35, Selfridges

ghd x Christmas
ghd x Christmas

The ghd Gold Professional Styler is a limited edition regal rose gold edition. Proven to deliver sleeker, smoother and healthier looking results, the straighteners showcase a sleek, luxe design with glimmering gold accents. The perfect treat come Christmas morning.

ghd Rose Gold gift set, £159, Look Fantastic

Nuxe x Christmas
Nuxe x Christmas

This Nuxe Christmas gift - with magnetic multicoloured halos design - contains four best-selling products, including the cult Crème Fraîche de beauté, a 48-hour moisturising cream. Divine. 

Nuxe Gift Set, £22, John Lewis

Ouai x Christmas
Ouai x Christmas

This has been described as a "weekly detox for your hair and skin". It's blended with probiotics and sugar crystals to buff away impurities, balance natural bacteria levels and reveal fresh, radiant and softer skin.

Ouai scalp and body scrub, £32, Look Fantastic

foreo x Christmas
FOREO x Christmas

If you've not heard of the FOREO LUNA 3, prepare to be amazed - and you've probably seen it on your Instagram feed. The device lifts away dirt, oil, and excess sebum with a one-minute cleansing routine while a targeted firming facial massage leaves skin smoother and younger-looking. Sold!

LUNA 3, £126,75, FOREO

Sainsbury's Beauty x Christmas
Sainsbury's Beauty x Christmas

Have a colleague who can't go to a meeting without a slick of lipgloss, gift her this and she can have plenty of colours to choose from. 

Glitter & Glo, £6.50, Sainsbury's 

Sunday Riley x Christmas
Sunday Riley x Christmas

If you're a fan of Sunday Riley, you'll be desperate to introduce it to a friend who's less familiar. The 'Starter Kit' is the perfect introduction because it's packed with some of Sunday Riley’s crowd-favourite products. The set contains: Good Genes Glycolic Acid Treatment, C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, Luna Sleeping Night Oil, and the Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream.

Sunday Riley Starter Kit vol 2, £42, Space NK

Wildsmith Skin x Christmas
Wildsmith Skin x Christmas

Now this is a gift for the special woman in your life! This kit includes a potent serum duo, and it makes the perfect base for makeup. Apply to cleansed skin morning and evenings, and the powerful plant actives and advanced bio-actives are clinically proven to brighten dark circles, smooth away fine lines and moisturise dehydrated skin.

Super Serums gift set, £225, Wildsmith Skin

backchat-beauty
A book for Christmas is always a winner! 

Back Chat Beauty is for anyone who wants to know the secrets to always looking fresh-faced with minimal effort. Makeup artist and podcast host, Lisa Potter-Dixon, joins beauty supremo Sophie Beresiner to share their knowledge of skincare products and makeup brands, offering advice for every issue.

Back Chat Beauty, £10.50, Amazon

