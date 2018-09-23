Ruth Langsford reveals secret hair transformation The Loose Women panellist has a special trick for TV ready hair

Ruth Langsford surprised her fans this week after letting them in to a secret about her trademark bob haircut. The Loose Women panellist's hair looks lovely and thick on the days she presents TV, and this, Ruth revealed, is a result of having tape hair extensions. Taking to Instagram from the salon chair, Ruth explained the procedure. She said: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!" Ruth was having her hair styled at Leo Bancroft, the hairdresser she regularly goes to in her hometown of Weybridge.

Ruth Langsford has hair extensions

Fans were amazed by Ruth's hair admission, and many were inspired to get extensions themselves. One wrote in the comments section: "Oh my days I need these in my life," while another said: "Wow they are great!" A third added: "Love your hair, you can so do short hair, mine looks terrible when it's short!" Tape hair extensions are popular with a number of the Loose Women panellists, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean among the stars known to have had them put in their own hair to help add volume. Ruth previously revealed that she was getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause.

Ruth and husband Eamonn Holmes often share snippets of their lives away from the spotlight. Last weekend, Eamonn posted a picture of them walking their dog Maggie in the park near their Surrey home, which saw Eamonn getting more than he bargained for after his pet pooch licked his ear as they posed for the photo. Ruth appeared to find the incident hysterical, while Eamonn simply smiled broadly during the affectionate moment with Maggie. "Thank you to the lady in the park who captured me getting an earful from Maggie as opposed to getting one from Ruth," he joked.

