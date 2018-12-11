Princess Eugenie debuts brand new hairstyle during evening out in London How stunning does Eugenie look?

Princess Eugenie stepped out on Monday night to make a special appearance at the Tate in central London. The newly-wed hosted a reception as part of her role as the Royal Patron of the Tate Young Patrons, and shared photos from the evening on her Instagram account, unveiling a brand new hairstyle in the process. More often than not Eugenie wears her brunette hair down, but for the evening she decided to change things up with a messy bun – a favourite look for the Duchess of Sussex. Eugenie also appeared to have dyed her hair a rich, auburn shade ahead of the Christmas period, and her shiny new locks got her fans talking as they took to the post's comments section to compliment her. One wrote: "I love the colour," while another follower said: "Your new hair style is lovely Eugenie." A third added: "Natural beauty." Eugenie didn’t disappoint with her outfit either, and opted to wear an on-trend leather mini dress – a favourite with her mum Sarah Ferguson - who has been spotted in leather on more than one occasion over the past few months.

Eugenie was given her patronage at the Tate in April, reflecting her passion for art. At the time, The gallery's director Maria Balshaw said: "I am delighted to have Princess Eugenie involved in Tate Young Patrons. I know she will be an inspiring figure for our patrons and will play an active role in supporting Tate’s ambitious programme of exhibitions and events." Eugenie's love of the arts is well documented. She studied a Combined Honours BA in English Literature, History of Art and Politics at Newcastle University in September, 2009, graduating with a 2:1 degree in 2012, and subsequently went on to forge a career based on her passion. She has worked for Mayfair-based Hauser & Wirth since the summer of 2015, and in April last year was promoted to the role of director. Prior to that, the Princess worked for online auction house Paddle8 in New York City, where she was based from 2013.

Eugenie has certainly had an exciting year, and married the love of her life Jack Brooksbank in a star-studded ceremony in October, which saw all members of the royal family, as well as A list stars descend on Windsor for their special day. Following the wedding, Sarah Ferguson told HELLO! how she was bursting with pride as she watched her youngest daughter walk down the aisle. She said: "When [Eugenie] walked up and walked tall, with scoliosis [curvature of the spine, which Eugenie was successfully treated for when she was 12]… We never thought she was going to be a possibility, and there she was, no veil."

