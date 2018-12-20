How Meghan Markle’s hair has changed during her pregnancy It's the best she has ever looked...

The Duchess of Sussex is blessed with gorgeous hair. Whether it’s up in her favourite hairstyle - the bun - or whether it’s down, her hair always looks picture perfect. And considering she’s the most Googled person of 2018 (and 2017!), it’s a good job because she’s one of the most photographed women in the world. We spoke to hair colourist and educator Jack Howard, who told us exactly how Megan’s hair will be changing during her pregnancy.

Meghan's slicked back hair at The Fashion Awards 2018

The Schwarzkopf ambassador, who has tended to the tresses of Emma Louise Connolly, Poppy Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse, told us Meghan will notice that her “hair will feel thicker during pregnancy,” and it’s “not because you’re growing more but you have more oestrogen in your systems so the growing phase is longer, and you shed less.”

With this in mind, Jack tells us that Meghan will love this period because “this is fabulous while you’re pregnant,” but it’s not necessarily long-lasting. “Post breast feeding a lot of women lose the hair again - this is perfectly normal but because you’re not used to it shedding there’s a tendency to worry about hair loss.”

Hair can go through other changes, Jack tells us. “Sometimes curly hair goes straight and vice versa. If you’re taking pre natal vitamins with iron, your hair can go darker (not a problem for Meghan but a bit scary for blondes!)”

