Michelle Keegan shows off sunkissed hair transformation in must-see video

Actress Michelle Keegan has switched up her luscious locks just in time for summer.

Whilst the Our Girl star is renowned for her flowing brunette tresses, Michelle eschewed her trademark glossy hairdo in favour of a "sunkissed" transformation flecked with subtle blonde highlights.

In a video shared by the 37-year-old's hair stylist, Calum Tierney, Michelle could be seen beaming from ear to ear as she showed off her bouncy new mane.

Sharing a glimpse inside the TV star's new look, celebrity hair stylist Calum captioned the video: "Michelle's new look for summer ! Using my signature Bambi Brown technique, we've lightened and added depth giving her that perfect sun-kissed glow."

He continued: "To add the perfect touch of length and volume, we used @beauty_worksonline extensions."

Michelle's fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartfelt compliments. "Absolutely stunning, Michelle's hair is always gorgeous," wrote one, while a second enthused: "Wow! Stunning" and a fourth added: "This is everything."

© Getty Images Michelle previously rocked chocolate-hued locks

The Brassic star has admitted to wearing hair extensions in the past - a beauty trend which she argues can help to boost confidence.

"If someone wants to wear extensions, even down to the shops, it's got nothing to do with anyone else. Do what you want - girl power! If it makes you feel good to wear extensions, do it," she told HuffPost.

© Getty Images The TV star's hair always looks flawless

Michelle's trip to the salon comes after she wowed in bridal white at a glitzy party in London. Stepping out to attend the Lancôme pop-up shop in Covent Garden, the brunette beauty rocked a figure-flattering white midi dress from 16Arlington complete with a scooped neckline and statement, padded hip detailing.

She completed her look with £785 Saint Laurent slingback heels in a coordinating cream and black hue and delicate gold jewellery.

© Darren Gerrish Michelle looked radiant in white at the Lancôme pop-up shop in Covent Garden

Amping up the glamour, Michelle's monochromatic look was rounded off with a sleek midnight-blue manicure.

Michelle's home life

When she's not busy filming, Michelle relishes spending quality time with her husband Mark. The pair, who tied the knot back in 2015, recently finished creating their dream home in Essex which they built from scratch after purchasing land back in 2019.

© Shutterstock Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan said "I do" in 2015

Their regal white mansion is a real feast for the eyes, complete with plush bedrooms, a large pool, manicured lawns, sauna rooms, a cosy cinema room and a swanky home gym.

© Instagram The couple's home boasts beautiful interiors

And in August last year, the smitten pair threw a lavish 'Marchella' housewarming party for their friends and family. Balloons snaked up the walls of the property while food stands were dotted around the sprawling gardens and festival tents were erected around the poolside. Bliss!