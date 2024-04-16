Clint Eastwood, 93, looks almost unrecognizable for rare public appearance in hometown

Clint Eastwood stepped back into the limelight recently when he made a rare public appearance to attend a speaking event hosted by Dr. Jane Goodall.

The Dirty Harry star appeared in good spirits as he chatted animatedly with the famous conversationalist in his hometown Carmel-by-the-Sea.

However, at first glance you'd be forgiven for not recognizing Clint as he sported a a bushy, white beard and longer hair.

His public appearance marked his first in months and fans were delighted to see him looking well.

Clint donned a casual shirt, zip up sweater and blue pants for his outing. He sat front and centre for Jane's event, Reason for Hope.

© MEGA Clint Eastwood enjoys a chat with Dr. Jane Goodall

While he's never worked with Jane - who has embarked on a 90th Birthday Tour which took her through the Californian town - he is a nature enthusiast.

Clint raised many of his eight children on his ranch in Carmel where he was elected as mayor in 1986 and held the political position for two years.

© Jerritt Clark Clint with daughters, Kathryn, Alison, Francesca and Morgan and his ex Francis Fisher too

Clint is yet to retire and continues his work behind the camera. Last year, he was spotted on set of his upcoming movie, Juror No. 2, which stars Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette.

And he only plans on hanging up his directing shoes when he falls out of love with what he does.

© Getty Clint is a nature enthusiast who raised his family around animals at his ranch in Carmel

"You never know when you’re going to give up," he said several years ago. "But I'm enjoying it."

Clint will turn 94 on May 31 and has always seen aging as a privilege.

In 1997, he told CBS News: "I think you have to enjoy getting older. That's the most important factor. If you sit around and think, 'Well, at 21, I was doing this,' or 'at 31' or what have you.'

© Getty He continues to work at the age of 93

"A lot of people maybe do their best work when they're 40 and then tail off. But I think that's a mental attitude."

In real life, Clint is a a dad to eight children by six different women. He's a father to daughters, Laurie, 70, Kimber, 59, Alison, 51, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan and also has two sons, Kyle, 55, and Scott, 38.

© Getty Images Clints son Scott is also a famous actor

With an age difference of 43 years between the oldest and the youngest child, his offspring spans over several generations.

