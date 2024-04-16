Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Clint Eastwood, 93, sports bushy beard for rare public appearance in hometown
Clint Eastwood, 93, looks almost unrecognizable for rare public appearance in hometown

The legendary actor will celebrate his 94th birthday in May 

2 minutes ago
Clint Eastwood suit and tie
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
Clint Eastwood stepped back into the limelight recently when he made a rare public appearance to attend a speaking event hosted by Dr. Jane Goodall. 

The Dirty Harry star appeared in good spirits as he chatted animatedly with the famous conversationalist in his hometown Carmel-by-the-Sea.

However, at first glance you'd be forgiven for not recognizing Clint as he sported a a bushy, white beard and longer hair. 

His public appearance marked his first in months and fans were delighted to see him looking well. 

Clint donned a casual shirt, zip up sweater and blue pants for his outing. He sat front and centre for Jane's event, Reason for Hope. 

Clint Eastwood enjoys a chat with Dr. Jane Goodall© MEGA
While he's never worked with Jane - who has embarked on a 90th Birthday Tour which took her through the Californian town - he is a nature enthusiast. 

Clint raised many of his eight children on his ranch in Carmel where he was elected as mayor in 1986 and held the political position for two years.

Clint with his daughters and his former partner, Francis Fisher © Jerritt Clark
Clint is yet to retire and continues his work behind the camera. Last year, he was spotted on set of his upcoming movie, Juror No. 2, which stars Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette.

And he only plans on hanging up his directing shoes when he falls out of love with what he does. 

Portrait of American actor and director Clint Eastwood sitting in a field, with his leg bent and his elbow resting on his knee, 1960s. Eastwood is wearing a white cardigan over a red shirt© Getty
"You never know when you’re going to give up," he said several years ago. "But I'm enjoying it."

Clint will turn 94 on May 31 and has always seen aging as a privilege. 

In 1997, he told CBS News: "I think you have to enjoy getting older. That's the most important factor. If you sit around and think, 'Well, at 21, I was doing this,' or 'at 31' or what have you.'

Clint Eastwood at the AFI Awards Luncheon, Arrivals, Four Seasons Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Jan 2020© Getty
"A lot of people maybe do their best work when they're 40 and then tail off. But I think that's a mental attitude."

In real life, Clint is a a dad to eight children by six different women. He's a father to daughters, Laurie, 70, Kimber, 59, Alison, 51, Kathryn, Francesca and Morgan and also has two sons, Kyle, 55, and Scott, 38.

Scott Eastwood (son of Clint Eastwood)© Getty Images
With an age difference of 43 years between the oldest and the youngest child, his offspring spans over several generations. 

