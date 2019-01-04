Zoe Ball just debuted the most stunning new hair transformation – see the picture New year, new 'do!

Zoe Ball is celebrating the new year with fresh new hair look – doesn't she look gorgeous? The presenter shared some snaps of her 'do on her Instagram page on Thursday, thanking celebrity hairstylist Adam Reed for the cut. And while it looks like a pretty subtle change for Zoe, who's known for her blonde bob, she actually went for something a little different – by adding some extensions for volume. Hair extension and wig specialist Hadley Yates added the Beauty Works wefts, while Adam cut and coloured the look.

Zoe went a little shorter and added volume with extensions

Zoe captioned her photographs: "Needed some new year, new hair love." Like us, her fans were quick to compliment her on the refresh, with one commenting: "Beautiful hair, still looking great Zoe. Happy New Year," and another lamenting: "The amount of times I went to the salon armed with the Zoe Ball picture... it never once looked like you!" Plenty of her Strictly co-stars were quick to comment, too, with Claudia Winkleman adding: "Knockout," alongside a heart emoji, and Neil Jones writing: "Looking fine like sugar and wine." Aw.

Happily, Adam shared Zoe's new look on his own Instagram page, going into some detail about how he created the look. He revealed that he'd used L'Oréal Professionnel to achieve her signature blonde colour, and the ghd Curve tong to give Zoe's tousled look - adding Percy and Reed's Dry Instant Volumising Spray for extra texture.

On Strictly's It Takes Two

It's not long before Zoe starts her exciting new role as BBC Radio 2's breakfast presenter, so we're not surprised she wanted to treat herself to a new look. She said in a statement following the announcement: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be following in the giant footsteps of Chris Evans as the host of the Radio 2 Breakfast Show. To be the first woman to present this very special show is both an honour and privilege."

We'll certainly miss her on our screens presenting Strictly's It Takes Two, however, where she never failed to wow us with her sparkly jumpers and statement boots. One stand-out favourite with viewers was her ultra-cool Bella Freud sweater, which she owns a number of in different shades and designs. She's in good company with the likes of Alexa Chung and Kate Moss, who are also fans of the brand. Let's hope it's not long before she's back on our televisions again…