Zoella, is that you? The YouTuber shows off EPIC hair transformation & you won't recognise her Hairstyle of the week

Now, THIS is a hair transformation. The lovely Zoe Sugg, top social media Influencer, founder of hit Instagram page Zoella and sister of Strictly star Joe Sugg, has only gone and wowed us with a brand new hairdo. The popular YouTube star shared a snap of her new super-long locks on Wednesday evening and wow, wow, wow! Zoe has gone from kooky long bob to full-on extensions and balayage colour. She posted: "So we did a thing... Decided to try long hair again for a bit & I AM OBSESSED. Thanks @samantha.cusick & @adamcookehair for my amazing long locks! Love you both." Ok, now we want long hair again.

Zoe's new hair look Photo credits: Instagram / Zoe Sugg

Just two days previous, Zoe shared a selfie showing off her cute bob, swished over to one side with vibrant red lipstick completing her look. We loved her shorter hair but we think we might love her new hairstyle even more – and so do her followers.

MORE: Pixie Lott rocks the prettiest new hair colour – see her new look for summer

Zoe's 'before' hairstyle

One told her: "Love it!!!!!!!!" and another said, "Oh this looks UNREAL." There were some serious reactions, as one fan enthused: "Oh my god - stick a fork in me I AM DONE. This hair," and also, "Oh my daaaaays!!!!!! Stunning, stunning, stunning!"

The hairstylists responsible for her killer new look were Samantha Cusick and Adam Cooke and Samantha's Notting Hill salon. Adam shared a snap of Zoe's hair on his Instagram page too, writing: "So yesterday we did the ultimate hair transformation for mega babe @zoesugg and we are obsessed. @samantha.cusick worked her magic with Zoe’s colour, and then we used @thelondonhairlab tape extensions to give her the ultimate long hair goals."

MORE: Dianne Buswell debuts dramatic hair change - see what she's done to her cherry red hair

Samantha Cusick is known for her colour and styling work with some of the web's top influencers. Celebs flock to her salon for her balayage techniques and, according to her website, her 'latest pioneering techniques'. Cue mahoosive queue at salon door.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.