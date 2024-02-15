Kourtney Kardashian reveals hopes to return to former look after sharing head-turning throwback photo

Kourtney Kardashian has made some bold style-statements in her time - and there's one she's particularly enamoured with.

The media personality and socialite posted a throwback photo on Thursday, in which she was sporting a racy look and stunning hair do.

In the image, Kourtney was sitting on the floor wearing a black vest, tiny shorts and with her high heels strewn to the side of her.

While her toned, bare legs were front and center, Kourtney's hair stole the show.

In place of her long raven locks, was a cute, blonde bob. "Kinda need this hair back," she captioned her Instagram story.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian rocks blonde hair in throwback

It was back in March 2023, when Kourtney traded her hair color for her icy look.

At the time, she said was taking inspiration from her appearance in the 90s when she was "bored" during her school exams and bleached her hair.

Fans said they were "obsessed" with the hairstyle and were disappointed when she decided to change it back.

© Alberto E. Rodriguez Kourtney loves switching up her look

Kourtney's walk down memory lane came after she celebrated Valentine's Day with her husband, Travis Barker.

The couple have spent the last couple of weeks in Australia, accompanied by her children Penelope and Reign and her baby boy with Travis, Rocky.

The musician is on his Blink-182 tour and the family are having a great time Down Under.

© Instagram Kourtney's children visit Gordon's Bay during trip to Australia

Kourtney - whose son, Mason, appears to have remained in Los Angeles with his dad, Scott Disick - has been documenting their picturesque journey in Oz.

After arriving, the family ventured to Bondi Beach, where they made a point to sample local cuisine.

Amidst exploring the famous beachside suburb they posted a snapshot outside vegan cafe Funky Pies and the owner, Angie Stephenson, opened up to HELLO! about what the famous family was like.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis outside Funky Pies in Bondi

"They were beautifully polite and courteous," Angie said adding that the couple were "delighted to discover a 100 per cent vegan eatery."

They also popped into Bonditony's Burger Joint where they stunned owner, Tony Golden, who couldn't wait to share news of their celebrity guests on social media.

Kourtney with lookalike daughter Penelope

"Never thought I’d see Travis Barker and Kourtney at Bonditonys!" He wrote. "But I guess everyone needs a bit of BTs goodness."

This trip is not only Blink-182's much-anticipated return to Australia but also a big journey for Kourtney, as it marks her first visit since 2013 and her first extensive international trip with Rocky who was born in November.

