Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans convinced she's had a buzz cut in celebratory new photo

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her birthday early, with a fun-packed weekend which she detailed on social media.

The star delivered multiple photos from her celebration on board a yacht and fans couldn't get over her hair.

In the first image, Kourtney wowed in a mesh swimsuit as she prepared to slice one of her many beautiful birthday cakes.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian's incredible home gym revealed

With her raven locks swept back into a tight ponytail, at first glance fans were convinced she'd had a buzz cut.

They expressed their disbelief before scrolling through the rest of the photos which proved Kourtney was still the proud owner of her long tresses.

After getting over their shock, they moved their attention to the multitude of birthday cakes she was treated to.

Kourtney had no fewer than seven spectacular creations including one which had the words 'Happy Birthday to the Most Exciting Look' spelled out next to the candles.

There was also a colorful unicorn cake and a giant donut too.

Included in the photo dump were images of Kourtney as a child with her mom, Kris Jenner. Fans also commented on the family resemblance and loved the trip down memory lane.

© Instagram Kim, Khloe and Kourtney enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation

Kourtney - who will turn 45 on April 18 - has her hands full as a busy mom to her four children.

She shares her three older children, Mason, Reign and Penelope, with her ex, Scott Disick, and her youngest son, Rocky, with her husband, Travis Barker.

The brood recently enjoyed a family vacation in Turks & Caicos with her sisters, Kim and Khloe and their children too.

Kourtney and Travis share one child together

While Kourtney rarely shares photos of her baby boy, she delighted her social media followers by giving them a sneak peek at her adorable youngest, during their getaway.

In one of the snaps, Kourtney was seen doting on Rocky with his little foot dangling off his mom's knee while they sat poolside.

Doting aunt Khloé was one of the first to respond, commenting: "Cutie!!!!!" while their close friend Malika Haqq wrote: "That little foot," and a fan added: "I admire how you love being a mom."

© Instagram Kourtney shared a photo of her son Rocky Thirteen Barker's foot

Kourtney and Travis welcomed baby son Rocky at the beginning of November, with the news being revealed via People magazine on November 4.

Travis is also a dad to children Landon and Alabama, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he is also a stepfather to her daughter Atiana de la Hoya.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.