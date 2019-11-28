Phillip Schofield took to Instagram on Thursday to joke that he wears a wig on This Morning, and that his hair is actually brown. In the video, Phillip can be seen sitting in makeup before the breakfast show starts, and co-host Holly Willoughby is next to him. A member of crew called David then walks in holding a grey wig, and Phillip hilariously jests: "Oh thank god, you're late! My hair's just arrived. I thought I was going to have to go on with brown hair. That would have wrecked the whole image, David."

WATCH: Phillip Schofield plays snapchat roulette

Phillip, 57, can then be seen walking to set with Holly, 38, and jokes that his wig "looks alright". Holly can then be heard chiming in: "Don't laugh too hard, you might lose it," to which Phillip replies: "Yeah. I'm happy with it. It's sitting really well this morning, actually." Holly had the last laugh, though, adding: "It looks very blue under these lights."

MORE: Phillip Schofield reveals how he and Holly Willoughby deal with making mistakes live on This Morning

Phillip shared the hilarious video on Instagram

MORE: Holly Willoughby suffers awkward moment on This Morning

When it comes to hair, the doting mum is always on top of her game, even first thing in the morning. Earlier in November, the Celebrity Juice host shared a photo of herself with bedhead, but she still managed to look unbelievably gorgeous.

It's no wonder, then, that the TV star is the face of hair company Garnier Nutrisse and earlier this year, she told her 5.9 million Instagram fans that she does indeed use the brand's 10.01 hair dye to keep her mane fresh and vibrant. Holly said: "So, probably my most asked question on social media is, do I actually dye my own hair using Garnier Nutrisse Blonde? And the answer is YES."

She added: "I mean, I can't believe it comes as that much of a surprise to people. Although saying that, I can, in a way, because when I first started using it, and Garnier approached me to be their brand ambassador, I thought 'I'd love to, I use loads of your other products but I'm not sure you're going to get me to the right blonde. I'm not sure you can get me MY blonde - the Holly Blonde.'"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.