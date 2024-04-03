Blue Ivy Carter debuts chic hair transformation during star-studded night out with mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter enjoyed a fun evening with her mom, Beyoncé, on April 1, as she stepped out to attend the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While Blue wasn't seen at the event, footage posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows that the pre-teen was present backstage, and she certainly made a statement!

The talented dancer looked stylish dressed in a denim corset top paired with jeans, and rocked a sleek, straight hair transformation.

Blue could be seen walking behind her mom, who stopped to accept a gift from a young girl. Despite being the daughter of two of music's most influential stars, Blue has remained largely out of the spotlight during her childhood, although occasionally makes red carpet appearances with her famous parents at special events.

Now she is getting older, she is appearing more and more in public, and was even heard speaking for the first time in her mom's much-anticipated film, Renaissance: A Film, that focused on the singer's tour, which saw Blue take part as a backing dancer.

Proud mom Beyoncé opened up in her film about her daughter's involvement in her shows, explaining: "She [Blue] told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no."

Blue first performed with her mom on May 26 in Paris, which was meant to be the only time she did so.

© CBS Photo Archive Beyonce with daughter Blue Ivy

However, the strong-willed 12-year-old was determined to perform and show everyone what she could do after coming across some negative comments about her lack of training.

Rather than being put off, Blue was determined to prove herself and put in the extra hours to work hard on perfecting her dance moves, something her mom was incredibly proud of.

© Getty Images Blue with her dad, Jay-Z at the Super Bowl

It was clear to fans around the world that Beyoncé was incredibly proud of her daughter, and was beaming with pride every time she introduced her on stage.

Just after Blue's first performance in Paris, Beyoncé took to Instagram to pay a rare personal tribute to her daughter.

© Kevin Mazur Blue Ivy started performing with her mom during the Renaissance World Tour

She wrote: ""My beautiful first born. I'm so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel." It is not known whether or not Blue will follow in her parents' footsteps when she is older, and for now Beyoncé and Jay-Z are just letting her enjoy her childhood.

However, if she were to do so, it's clear that she has a lot of support at home. Parenting expert Rachel Fitz-D, an expert speaker at The Baby Show, recently spoke about the couple's parenting style to HELLO!

© Thearon W. Henderson The pre-teen looking stylish while out with her dad

She observed: "Young children need to be supported and protected when they are learning about the world of grown-ups but, as children move towards their teenage years, they begin to crave more independence and autonomy.

"However, they are not quite ready for total freedom - the ability to make good life decisions is still a few years away.

© Instagram/Beyonce Blue is growing up so fast

"Striking the balance between allowing your almost-teen the experience of more independence, whilst holding appropriate safe boundaries for them is not always easy and so it is reassuring to see that Beyoncé always has Blue Ivy’s back, ensuring she is present with and for her as the young star takes to the stage to wow her mother’s fans."

