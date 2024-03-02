Beyonce wows in nothing but a T-shirt – and she's got jet-black hair

Beyonce has proved once again that there isn't a look she can't pull off.

The 42-year-old modeled several different stunning hairstyles for the 24th issue of CR Fashion Book – but it was her appearance with jet-black hair that really got her fans talking.

The Texas Hold 'Em singer shared the incredible photoshoot on Instagram, which honored "iconic hairstyles throughout history". Alongside images of her rocking tightly curled, long red hair, and an asymmetrical gray mullet with choppy bangs, Beyonce looked unrecognizable with short black hair and blunt bangs.

In the photo, she is posing on a black leather chair wearing nothing but a black T-shirt, exposing her bare, sculpted legs curled up in front of her.

In keeping with the edgy look, Beyonce's usually fluffy eyebrows have been replaced by thin, black versions drawn on in their place.

Her face gives the illusion of no makeup, apart from black lipliner on her bare lips, and she has accessorized with ornate gold pieces in the style of leaves wrapped around her lower legs.

Her fans were quick to react to her "iconic" look, with one commenting: "My breath hath been taken." A second said: "THIS is the one." A third added: "It's giving ALT queen and I love it!"

In the accompanying interview, conducted by CR Fashion Book founder Carine Roitfeld, Beyonce reflected on her personal growth in the 10 years since she last appeared on the cover of the magazine.

"So many things have changed in the past decade," she said. "I was a new mother back then and now my baby is a twelve-year-old and taller than I am. I'm also a proud mother of my Gemini twins who will be seven pretty soon."

She continued: "I can't believe my self-titled album came out in 2013! I've now released Lemonade and RENAISSANCE. My company has grown, and I'm so proud of the new haircare brand, Cécred, I just launched.

"I feel like I have evolved as a filmmaker and producer, and I am at a place in my life where I can work at my own pace and only do things I truly believe in. But I must admit, I'm still struggling with balancing all the hats I wear."

Beyonce's debut haircare line is an eight-piece collection that includes a Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub, a Hydrating Shampoo, a Moisturizing Deep Conditioner, and a Reconstructing Treatment Mask.

There is also a Moisture-Sealing Lotion, a Nourishing Hair Oil, a Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, and a Ritual Shaking Vessel, which can be used to mix the rice and rose protein powder.

Of course, having Cécred and the ability to pull off any hairstyle doesn't mean that she has been immune to bad hair experiences in the past.

"One of my hair nightmares was at the 2001 Grammys. It was the year Destiny's Child won our first Grammy," she revealed.

© Getty Images Beyonce used eyebrow bleach in her hair at the 2001 Grammys

"I took bleach that was made for bleaching eyebrows and put it in the front of my hair because I was too impatient to wait on the color.

"It got my hair very platinum but two weeks later the front of my hair broke off really badly," she explained.

"I've done some crazy things with my hair but you can't live with regrets. Being safe is boring. We all have those hair moments that are wildly unattractive at one point in our lives."

