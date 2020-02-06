Gemma Collins shows off shortest hair yet with incredible transformation This is the TOWIE star's shortest look yet

Gemma Collins has shown off her incredible hair transformation on Instagram and the star looks gorgeous. It seems that Gemma is mixing up her look in 2020, and on Thursday the TOWIE star revealed that she had ditched her trademark blonde locks for a chic bob – and we are so here for it.

Beneath a selfie that debuted her chic new look, Gemma wrote: "Thank you so much @ryan_paulantony for my colour and cut today @makeupbybayley @paulantonyhair," and needless to say fans and famous faces alike were quick to let the 39-year-old know just how amazing she looked.

Gemma debuted her new look on Instagram

Loose Women's Saira Khan wrote: "Wow! I love it!" while fellow TOWIE star Jess Wright added: "OMG I'm obsessed." What's more, X Factor winner Alexandra Burke couldn't help but leave a string of heart eye emojis.

Gemma normally has much longer hair

Gemma's fans were just as excited about her blunt bob. One replied: "Wow! Looks fab," and another told Gemma: "Leave it like this, no hair extensions, it's gorgeous."

One of the things we love about Gemma is her confidence. The blonde beauty champions plus-size curves and her clothing designs - which she sells in her Brentwood shop called Gemma Collins Boutique - continue to fly off the shelves. The television star is known for her bold, glitzy looks, whether it’s a silk gold ASOS dress teamed with leopard print high heels, or a white bandeau swimsuit effortlessly paired with a matching fedora – Gemma knows how to dress for any occasion.

It will come as no surprise then that in her beautiful home Gemma has an entire room dedicated to her clothes, after creating her own walk-in wardrobe with rails hanging around the walls with shelves overhead to showcase her handbags and accessories. What we’d do to have a snoop around that wardrobe…

