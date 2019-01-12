Andrea McLean reveals hair transformation - but is all as it seems? Andrea was ready with her new look on Friday!

Andrea McLean revealed an amazing new look from the Loose Women changing rooms on Friday, as the TV presenter appeared to have had cut her brunette locks by adding a fringe - but is all as it seems? Showing off her new look in a video which was posted on Instagram, Andrea said: "One of the great things about coming into Loose Women is having your little change of look! What do you think? I'm not sure." She then revealed that her fringe was actually just a hairpiece from wardrobe, and joked: "The brilliant thing is that you can just whip it off! What do you call a merkin for your head? A fur-kin!"

However, it appeared that her fans loved the new look! One person commented: "Oh it suits you so much #keeper," while another added: "It really suits you Andrea. So funny when you took it off." The mum-of-two has made plenty of changes recently, as she revealed that she was going on a health cleanse for health reasons. Taking to Instagram, she explained: "So... for reasons that will be explained, I have to go on a gut cleanse. Not a detox, or a weight loss for January thing, it’s to re-set a very poorly system that needs help. There was absolutely no point starting this in December for very obvious reasons, so it made sense to begin in January when the rest of the world is a bit more forgiving towards someone having to cut lots of things out of their everyday diet."

Speaking abut the effect the cleanse was having on her relationship with her husband, Nick Feeney, she joked: "I have to do this for two months. Today is DAY 2. This has very nearly BROKEN US!" The star also revealed that Nick was taking part to be supportive, and joked: "Nick is very sportingly doing it with me, but he is struggling even more than me - probably because he doesn’t HAVE to do it!"

