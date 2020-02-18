After nearly 20 years of dyeing her hair, Sharon Osbourne is embracing her natural look. The 67-year-old star has been colouring her hair a deep red shade for the past 18 years, but recently decided she was ready for a major change. She enlisted the help of celebrity colourist Jack Martin to help with her transformation – and the results are stunning. Jack shared a side-by-side photo of Sharon's old and new hair, writing: "Sharon has 100% white hair and she was colouring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years. She explained to me that she wanted to do this transformation long time ago but every time she attempts it ends up with a disaster.

Sharon Osbourne has embraced her natural white hair

"Sharon was very tired of colouring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on TV almost every day hosting her popular tv show @thetalkcbs." Jack added: "I didn't promise Sharen anything but I told her I will try my best, it took me a total of 8 hours from start to finish to get her to a platinum blonde so she doesn’t have to be committed to coloring her hair once a week anymore. I had great time spending my day off with this gorgeous, humble, and sweet soul."

Sharon's dramatic transformation comes just a month after she and her husband Ozzy Osbourne sat down with Good Morning America to discuss his Parkinson's disease diagnosis. "It's Parkin 2 which is a form of Parkinson's," Sharon revealed. "There are so many different types of Parkinson's. It's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination but it does affect the nerves in your body. It's like you'll have a good day, then a good day and then a really bad day."

Sharon confirmed that the couple will travel to Switzerland in April to seek further medical advice on the condition after exhausting the options in America. She added: "We have reached a point in this country where we can't go any further because we have got all the answers we can get here, so in April we are going to a professor in Switzerland who deals with getting your immune system at its peak. We are going to go wherever we can go to seek answers."

