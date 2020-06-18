Kelly Ripa's impressive $11 hair hack revealed to hide grey hairs during lockdown The Live with Kelly and Ryan star is staying in the Caribbean with husband Mark Consuelous and their children

Kelly Ripa never has a hair out of place and is renowned for her iconic blonde 'do. But like everyone else in lockdown, the TV star has been unable to get to the hairdressers, and so came up with an inexpensive and easy way to disguise grey hairs – and it worked a treat! During a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the television host revealed that she had been spraying her roots to keep her colour, telling her co-host Ryan Seacrest: "At this point, it's all spray because my hair is all grey." Root concealer sprays are available to buy online for as little as $11, and are the ideal way to maintain your hair's colour during lockdown.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones updates fans on her family's lockdown situation

Kelly Ripa has been using hair spray to maintain her blonde locks

The Hope and Faith actress has also been enlisting the help of her 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos to help with her hair. During the same episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the mother-of-three revealed that the teenager had been curling her mum's hair using a trick she discovered on TikTok. "She watched a TikTok video on how to do hair by wrapping your hair around the bathrobe tie. And my daughter did my hair!" The technique involves wrapping damp hair around a bathrobe before going to bed to create waves the next morning.

If you're looking for a root touch up spray, this one's a top pick with fans like Eva Longoria

L’Oréal Paris Magic Retouch Temporary Instant Root Concealer Spray, from £6.99/$12, Lookfantastic

BUY NOW

It's been an eventful time for Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos, who are currently isolating at their holiday home in the Caribbean after finding themselves unable to get back to New York at the start of the lockdown. Kelly opened up about her family's decision to stay in the Caribbean during a virtual townhall meeting with ABC employees last week.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been isolating with her family in the Caribbean

According to People, Kelly revealed that her family had planned to go out to the Caribbean, but three days after they arrived, everything shut down, so they decided to stay where they were. Kelly has still been filming with her co-host for their daytime TV show, with the pair broadcasting from their respective homes.

READ: Sarah Ferguson has a room filled with unique treasures at her home in Windsor

Kelly also made a subtle reference to being away from her main home after revealing that she had run out of new outfits to wear while presenting Live with Kelly and Ryan, which had resulted in her having to borrow her daughter Lola's clothes. During an episode of the daytime show, the star said: "I'm now in my daughter's clothes. It's gone there."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.