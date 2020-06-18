Sarah Ferguson has a room filled with unique treasures at home in Windsor – take a look inside Sarah lives at the Royal Lodge with ex-husband Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson has been delighting fans with her daily Instagram posts during the coronavirus pandemic, and they have been getting more and more colourful! The Duchess of York shares pictures from inside her home, Royal Lodge, every afternoon, and most recently she posted an image taken from inside what looks to be the spare room. The mother-of-two had decorated the area with various flower arrangements, stuffed toys and the Union Jack flag. Sarah was sitting on a floral-print chair at a table, and behind her, another larger table covered in a white tablecloth can be seen, with various objects on it, including a polka dot mug and a lamp. A display unit is also visible in the shot, filled with miniature ornaments.

The children's author shares photos each afternoon of herself at home to promote her YouTube channel, Storytime with Fergie and Friends. Sarah reads different stories every day, and has even had some celebrity guests on to read along with her, including Holly Branson and her own daughter Princess Eugenie, who is currently isolating with her parents and husband Jack Brooksbank in Windsor.

Sarah Ferguson decorated her room with various flower displays

The storytime initiative was thought up by Sarah at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic as a way for her to help children feel reassured during these uncertain times. It has been praised by many famous faces, including Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Since launching her new YouTube channel, Sarah has also filmed from the conservatory, revealing white walls, several plants, a charcoal grey bookcase and several rattan chairs upholstered in white and grey patterned covers. Like her living room, there's a large wooden desk in the middle of the room. The royal sometimes goes to read in the garden too, which looks like something from a fairytale, complete with a personalised swing engraved with Eugenie's initials.

The Duchess of York inside her conservatory at Royal Lodge

There's certainly enough to keep the family entertained at Royal Lodge. The Grade II-listed house is in the grounds of Windsor Great Park and the Duke of York has lived in the 30-room property since 2004, with Sarah joining him four years later in 2008. The residence was previously the Queen Mother’s Windsor home until her death in 2002 and has undergone significant renovation since Andrew has lived there, with reports that he has added an indoor swimming pool.

