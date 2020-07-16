Prince Andrew's official website has been taken down The Duke of York's Twitter account is still active

The official website for Prince Andrew has been taken down. The site – thedukeofyork.org – now automatically redirects to the main royal.uk page. His page on that website remains in place; the 'About' section opens with the announcement: "In November 2019, His Royal Highness The Duke of York stepped back from his public duties for the foreseeable future."

It also includes the statement Andrew released in November 2019, regarding his former association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Notably, the 60-year-old's official Twitter account is still active, although he has not posted since last year. The same is true of his Instagram account.

Prince Andrew – the Queen's second son – has kept a very low-profile in recent months. In June, he responded to claims that he had refused to co-operate with the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal's legal team, Blackfords, released a lengthy statement saying that Andrew had offered to assist the DOJ three times this year and the authority first requested his help on 2 January.

Prince Andrew is the Queen's second son

Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties in November 2019. He confirmed: "I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission. I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.

"His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."