Jane Moore left her fans gobsmacked on Saturday after she shared unbelievable before and after photos of her visit to the hairdressers.

The Loose Women star's transformation was truly stunning, revealing she went from "lacklustre and frizzy" hair to a gorgeous 'do full of volume.

MORE: Jane Moore just rocked M&S cashmere in the most unexpected way

Loading the player...

WATCH: 5 style lessons Jane Moore has taught us

Sharing a lengthy caption explaining the process of her new look, Jane wrote: "A lot of you ask about my hair and comment on how 'natural' it looks. Well let me tell you, there's little that's 'natural' about what you see on TV.

"Left to its own devices, my hair would be predominantly grey and, as per the photo on the left, if I just wash and leave it, it's a bit lacklustre and frizzy."

Jane Moore visited Richard Ward's hair salon in Chelsea

Jane then explained that one of the best anti-ageing tips she has ever been given is to invest in "a great haircut" – something she still follows to this day.

"I have sought out great cutters ever since," she added. "After all, we spend money on make-up/clothes, so why not our hair?"

Seeking the expertise of Richard Ward's salon in Chelsea, Jane "wanted a hairdo that, between professional appointments every six weeks, was as low maintenance as possible".

How incredible does Jane's hair look?

STEAL HER STYLE: Jane Moore's beautiful blue dress has Kate Middleton's name all over it

"Basically, I just want to 'brush and go', without the bother of having to blow dry or straighten it. So colour expert @ryanhauxwell suggested that I opt for something called 'Memory Form'".

Explaining the process involved brushing a special product on to her hair and then 'ironing' it with straighteners, Jane claimed: "It will tame the frizz for a few weeks."

Richard Ward was responsible for Kate's soft romantic curls at her wedding reception

Thrilled with the results, she added: "The photo on the right was taken after I'd slept on it and, as you can see, it still has shape, volume and zero frizz. Heaven."

The TV star was certainly in good hands. Among the patrons at the Richard Ward salon is the Duchess of Cambridge. She famously chose the salon to style her hair for the royal wedding and reception in April 2011, as well as that of her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister Pippa Middleton.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.