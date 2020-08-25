Stacey Dooley has the best £1.50 hack for keeping her hair looking perfect (even when she hasn't washed it!) The Strictly Come Dancing star is a low-maintenance girl...

Stacey Dooley, like a lot of us, started colouring her own hair while on lockdown. So it comes as no surprise that Clairol enlisted her to be the new face of Nice’n Easy in a two-year deal. In a virtual Q&A Stacey told HELLO! about how she got on colouring her hair herself. "My roots were halfway down my head and I was desperate to get my hair done and I thought I'm going to have to try it myself. And I'm not just saying this, it was much more straight forward than I anticipated. I mean, there was a bit of colour on the walls and down my T-shirt but aside from that, it was great."

Stacey’s shade is Nice’n Easy Permanent Colour in 8WR Golden Auburn

Stacey, who travels all around the world for work, was asked if there's a beauty product she swears by, and she revealed that dry shampoo is her best friend. But she also has brilliant advice for anyone who doesn't have that to hand. "If I can't get dry shampoo in the country I'm in, then talcum powder so it's not too greasy."

Baby powder, £1.50, Amazon

It's on her trips to France that she stocks up on her beauty essentials, telling us: "Whenever I'm in France I love all of the products in the French supermarkets, and they're not crippling in terms of price point and I think that's really important - particularly now. I don't like anything too flashy really. Skin's my big thing - skin and hair. I'm not massively into makeup."

The Strictly Come Dancing champion has a refreshing stance on what beauty means, telling us: "This sounds very cheesy and a bit earnest, but I think there's truth in it, you feel your most beautiful when you're being your authentic self, you're unapologetically yourself and you learn to love your flaws and you don't want to look like a carbon copy of everyone else."

VIDEO: Stacey shows off her hair colouring skills during lockdown

She continued: "I do think the older you get, the more you're empowered by that thought. Of course, we all have wobbly days, sometimes you wake up and your skin's all over the place and your hair is upside down or you've got blemishes, but now at 33, I feel really comfy and lucky."

Stacey admits she's a low maintenance kind of girl

Stacey, who has just moved into her first home with boyfriend Kevin Clifton, gave us a sneak peek as to how the couple spent lockdown - watching a lot of Netflix by the sounds of it. "Self-care is watching Queer Eye," she said while laughing. "I always feel so uplifted when I listen to those lads, they're like your biggest cheerleaders. I always sit down and watch it with my boyfriend Kevin and I say 'Kevin you've got to love yourself as Jonathan says! You've got to live your best life, wear what you want, do what you want, and don't mimic others.' It's all about acceptance and I think that's what lockdown taught us all as well. There are more important things than work, there's your relationships with your family and your friends."

Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly Come Dancing

The 33-year-old might be thrifty when it comes to talc in the hair and at-home hair dyes, but her fragrance collection is anything but. When asked if she had a signature fragrance, she told us that she has a couple of favourites - and they're both very luxurious. "My first scent is Portrait of a Lady. The only reason I'm madly into that is because of Val Garland (the makeup artist), who always smells like a dream. Whenever she floats into a room you can smell her and she's so regal and she's so funny. And then Le Labo, I really like Santal 33 but I know everyone's clocked onto that one!"

Portrait of a Lady by Frederic Malle, £165, John Lewis

Le Labo Santal 33, £127, Net-a-Porter

If there's a top tip from Stacey that we all need to copy, it's how she doesn't let imposter syndrome get in the way of her life. "I feel confident most of the time and I know I'm lucky to say that because imposter syndrome can creep in and you can think 'I don't belong here, I don't deserve this' but I get less of that now. I have tonnes of life experience and I know who I am. I'm upfront about who I am and I try not to entertain those thoughts if they pop into my mind."

